Paolo Banchero is launching a new Jordan Heir 2 PE shoe in the coming week -- and it's good timing, with the Orlando Magic off to a surprising 3-1 lead in a first round series against the Detroit Pistons.

Paolo worked with Nike to come up with a design inspired by his grandmother Sheila’s one-of-a-kind style, a Jordan shoe that will drop on May 1st, according to Nick DePaula.

Here is Paolo's full quote describing his love for his grandma, her fashion sense, and the idea behind this version of his annual themed Jordan sneaker tribute honoring his heritage:

This (Sneaker name) is the Oh Sheila



And a shout to my grandma, my moms mom, and her fashion sense. I feel like I get a lot of it from her.



My parents never really dressed super loud or fancy. But my grandma? Man!



That is why the shoe is so loud. You have leopard print, pink, purple, red, and green — cause that is what her closet looked like.



She had a walk-in closet in her house. I used to go over and spend the night almost every weekend growing up. She had a nice walk-in closet with a jacuzzi. She was killing it! [laughs] I did not have that at home, so I would always be wowed and check out her closet.



I would see all these leopard prints, zebra, red leather, and all these crazy clothes. I remember being so enamored by it as a kid.



To this day, she wears crazy colors. Whenever my grandma sees me wear an outfit that is a little louder, she is always so proud and will say – You look sharp! You look good! Paolo Banchereo

Paolo Banchero is launching a new Jordan Heir 2 PE inspired by his grandmother Sheila’s one-of-a-kind style on May 1st.



Extended answer from Paolo on his beloved grandma and his annual themed Jordan sneaker tribute:



“This is the ‘Oh Sheila’ and a shout to my grandma, my mom’s… pic.twitter.com/n98y9IfzNW — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) April 27, 2026

Banchero launches new Jordan shoe in honor of Grandmother's fashion sense

Jun 23, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Paolo Banchero (Duke) is congratulated after being selected as the number one overall pick by the Orlando Magic in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Banchero's teammate in the frontcourt, Franz Wagner, also made news in the sneaker world recently with a playoff debut of these custom Magic-edition Damian Lillard Adidas that resemble the classic three-striped Tracy McGrady shoes of the early 2000s.

Now, both Magic teammates are becoming the talk of the hoops town, not just for their surprising 2-1 lead over the 1-seed Detroit Pistons, but for the sick kicks they've been designing lately.

Paolo Banchero's custom Jordan shoe | Paolo Banchero's custom Jordan shoe

Paolo has already locked down player edition Jordan shoes in the past.

Now, Banchero hopes to continue that tradition by honoring his grandmother with his latest idea – combining 'loud', bright colors that draw the eye in from leopard print, pink, purple, red, and green — because that is what her closet looked like to Banchero, developing his fashion sense growing up.

Having the chance to not only design Jordan sneakers, but dedicate and create an entire shoe in honor of your family, with the creative freedom to truly customize the look however you like, is just one opportunity Banchero has earned with his strong play on the court and sponsorship deals off it.