For the Magic's opening play-in game against Philadelphia, Orlando star forward Franz Wagner broke out some special edition shoes for the special occasion.

Franz debuted these beautiful custom edition Dame X PE sneakers, with blue stripes on a white background reminiscent of Tracy McGrady's three-striped adidas that took over every corner of Orlando in the early 2000s.

Franz scored 12 Points on 5/11 FG with 4 REB , 3 AST, and 0 TO debuting these shoes in his game against Philadelphia.

Franz and Moritz Wagner both wear custom Magic adidas for NBA Playoffs

Mar 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner (21) reacts to a fan in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

While Orlando's play-in game was the first time these shoes have been worn, Franz has rocked these sneakers on multiple occasions in the playoffs since, now including Game 4 in Orlando.

Franz' brother Moritz Wagner is wearing the same custom blue-and-white Magic edition Dame PE shoes in Game 4.



The Wagner brothers signed a shoe deal to rep the German shoe brand earlier this season.

The Wagners have not seen as much action on the court as they would like this season.



Franz is averaging 20 PTS - 5 REB - 3 AST - 1 STL in 34 games this season; Moritz is averaging 7 PTS and 3 REB in 36 games this season.

UPDATE:



Moritz Wagner is rocking the SAME custom Magic blue & white Dame 3s as Franz



🤔 https://t.co/yHz0HW01m9 pic.twitter.com/ccslNnrYVV — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 27, 2026

The base of the shoes is white, with three Magic-themed stars on the heel. More details about the ideas and execution behind the shoe design can be read here, via House of Heat.

Will these shoes give Franz Wagner the powers of Tracy McGrady and Damian Lillard? There's only multiple movies about how that can happen, from Space Jam to Like Mike; so, anything's possible.

Franz Wagner's custom Magic Adidas | Franz Wagner's custom Magic Adidas

Even without stealing other NBA Stars' powers, Franz is earning himself attention on and off the court.

Franz is not only guarding Detroit's MVP candidate well through three playoff games, he's been flat-out better on both sides of the floor in the minutes these two are matched up. Franz is scoring more points and doing it more efficiently, creating more assists with fewer turnovers via ratio, and defending Cade beteter than Cade is defending him.

With how Franz Wagner has been playing since returning from injury, it wouldn't be surprising to see him secure his own signature shoe deal with Adidas here in the near future.

Will Adidas make these blue-and-white Magic customs available to the public? Only time will tell.

Until then, Magic fans and sneaker heads will have to admire these custom shoes from afar.

If you see a pair hanging over a telephone wire, don't be afraid to start climbing; it might be your ticket to stealing NBA players' powers.