Predicting the Game 3 outcome between Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons

In a game that felt like it was from 1987, the Detroit Pistons used a 30-3 second-half splurge to defeat the Orlando Magic in Game 2, 98-83. Now, with the series back in Orlando, what does our crew think will happen in Game 3, which tips off on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. EST?

Here's what they said!

Ethan Skolnick: Pistons 111, Magic 105

We've seen both sides of the Orlando Magic in the first two games -- and it wasn't surprising that the offense reverted to bad form in Game 2. Detroit was desperate, and now the series returns to Orlando with the Magic needing to find its ball movement.

The crowd should help, but if the Magic are going to put a real scare into the Pistons in this series, much more is needed from Desmond Bane. It says here that he will respond, and a split of these two games wouldn't be surprising. Still, take Detroit in this one, close.

Amir Motameni: Pistons 115, Magic 110

The Magic shocked the No. 1 seed Pistons in Game 1, but the Pistons responded with a dominant 98–83 win, including a massive 30–3 run. Even though Game 3 shifts to Orlando and this is a huge swing game, I just don't think Cade will let the Pistons lose this game. The Pistons are slight favorites on the road, and I project that they win 115-110.

Jeremy Brener: Magic 103, Pistons 97

The Magic are coming back home where they have had a considerable amount of success in the postseason over the last three seasons. They have also done a decent job this year in bouncing back after a loss especially a big one like Game 2. The Pistons won't make things easy for the Magic, but Orlando has a lot of upside going into this game.

Matt Hanifan: Magic 101, Pistons 98

This series is a good ol' classic rock fight. Both teams rank among the bottom six (of 16 teams) in field goal percentage. Plus, both are among the three-worst teams in offensive rating and are also the two-worst 3-point shooting teams. It's anyone's ball game if they can, you know, make shots.

I'm riding with the home team here simply based on #vibez™. The crowd should be lively and I think the Magic want to get the bad taste from Game 2 out of their mouth. Orlando must clean up its halfcourt offense, and they will need Desmond Bane to play much better than he has through two games.

I've predicted a Magic loss in each of the first two games, but give me a win here. Let's make it interesting!

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