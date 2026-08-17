Ranking the Orlando Magic National TV Games for 2026-27

The Orlando Magic will have eight of their 82 games on national television for the upcoming season.

This is a step back from their 14 contests on national TV for the 2025-26 campaign, which is a sign that they may not have as much of a draw as they did a year ago. Nonetheless, the Magic will make the most of their national television appearances throughout the season as they look to win that respect back.

Here's a look at a ranking from worst to best of the Magic's national TV games, ranked by opponent intrigue, potential playoff previews, rivalries and storylines.

Mar. 22 vs. Indiana Pacers: Possible Playoff Push (NBCSN)

Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker goes to the basket against Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is arguably the most random of the Magic's prime-time games throughout the year. A late March contest against the Pacers got picked up by NBCSN. The league could have chosen a matchup between the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers, but they opted for this Eastern Conference game instead.

The Pacers and Magic last faced off at the Kia Center, approximately on Mar. 23, which is ironically close to the one-year anniversary of the game. Indiana, who was tanking to get a top-four draft pick so it wouldn't be conveyed to the Los Angeles Clippers for the Ivica Zubac trade, ended up winning and snapping a franchise-worst 16-game losing streak in a 128-126 contest.

The Magic won't forget that game, so they should come out of the gates strong against the Pacers.

Nov. 16 vs. Boston Celtics: Taking it Back to TD Garden (NBCSN)

Boston Celtics guard Ron Harper Jr. drives to the basket defended by Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is another game the Magic will likely have circled on their calendar. The last time they were inside TD Garden, it was the finale of the 2025-26 regular season. They needed a win to capture the No. 7 seed, which would have granted them double home-court advantage for the play-in tournament.

The Celtics were locked into the No. 2 seed and were resting their entire rotation ahead of the playoffs. Despite the imbalance of the team's rotation, the Celtics pulled out an improbable victory, which pushed the Magic to the No. 8 seed and sent them on the road for the first game of the play-in tournament.

They lost to the Philadelphia 76ers, who subsequently beat the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs and consummated a trade in the offseason between Jalen Brown and Paul George. The Celtics may not have Brown anymore, but they still represent one of the toughest challenges in the Eastern Conference. The Magic will need to be on their A-game in order to leave Beantown with a victory.

Dec. 14 vs. Philadelphia 76ers: LeBron James Comes to Town (NBCSN)

LeBron James warms up before a game against the Orlando Magic. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This won't be the first time LeBron James enters the Kia Center as a member of the 76ers, but it will be the first time it is documented on national television.

The Sixers are one of the teams to watch in the Eastern Conference after that big blockbuster trade in the offseason with the Celtics and for signing LeBron to a two-year, $8 million contract. The Sixers are definitely a team to keep an eye on in the Eastern Conference, but the Magic feel as though they are right there with the best of them. This game in Orlando should present a challenge for the Magic, where they will look to rise to the occasion.

Mar. 10 vs. Miami Heat: Sunshine State Showdown at the Kaseya Center (ESPN)

Apr. 5 vs. Miami Heat: Taking Their Talents to Central Florida (NBCSN)

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs and center Wendell Carter Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic vs. Heat rivalry was stacked towards the beginning of last year's schedule, but this year is entirely different. Orlando and Miami faced off three times before Christmas on last year's schedule. The first time these teams will face each other won't be until Feb. 12 in Orlando, which is the Friday before the All-Star break.

The final three meetings will take place in the final month of the season, and two of them will be on national TV: one in Orlando and the other in Miami. The Magic swept the regular-season series last year, but the Heat have an entirely different roster, headlined by a blockbuster trade that brought Giannis Antetokounmpo to South Beach.

The Heat will have a good idea as to who they are at this point in the season, and the Magic will as well. That should set up a strong rivalry matchup that always tends to bring the dramatics.

Mar. 13 vs. Atlanta Hawks: Saturday Matinee Rivalry Game (Prime Video)

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner reacts to Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic and Hawks will open the season at the Kia Center and meet once just before Christmas in Atlanta. The two teams will reunite for the final game of their regular-season series in Atlanta on a Saturday afternoon.

The Hawks and Magic formed a bit of a rivalry last season, with their regular-season series defined by physical moments. Desmond Bane was ejected in the first meeting between the two teams, while Goga Bitadze was ejected in the last game between the two teams in Orlando. The Magic hope to find better success against the Hawks after Atlanta won all four meetings last season.

Mar. 28 vs. New York Knicks: Easter Sunday vs. the Champs (ESPN)

Mar. 30 vs. New York Knicks: Part II at the Kia Center (NBC)

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs looks to shoot over New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Knicks only come to town once in the upcoming season, but they will play two games at the end of March. That should be a crucial time for both teams as they look ahead to the playoffs.

The first contest comes on Easter Sunday with a unique 12:30 p.m. start time. The two teams meet two nights later for Orlando's lone NBC appearance. The Knicks are definitely the bigger draw, but the Magic will look to prove themselves on a national stage just before the start of the playoffs as a force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference.