The Orlando Magic are flying under the radar heading into the 2026-27 season.

Coming off a quiet summer, where their biggest move was swapping head coach Jamahl Mosley for Spurs assistant Sean Sweeney, Orlando is doubling down on its core despite an injury-riddled 43-win campaign a year ago.

Contrary to popular belief, there's a reason to believe that they can compete with the best in the Eastern Conference. And if they do, that means they'll have some All-Star recognition, right?! ... RIGHT?!

Orlando has had just three All-Stars since the 2011-12 season, the last being Paolo Banchero in 2023-24. Even with the new USA v. World format, is there anyone capable of breaking through that glass ceiling?

While we're still 34 days from opening night (who's counting, right?), and 157 days until the All-Star game, we aren't going to shy away at forecasting which Magic player potentially has the best chance to snap their All-Star-less streak.

4. Anthony Black

Nov 7, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) reacts after a basket against the Boston Celtics in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: Black's inclusion on this list revolves around the fact that he took a massive, practically unforeseen leap last year and is still 22-years-old. He will be 23 by the time the All-Star festivities in Phoenix, Ariz., roll around this year.

But he is still an incredibly young and gifted player who is entering a contract year -- barring the Magic don't extend him over the next month (and change). It remains to be seen whether he begins the season in the starting lineup or not, and it's incredibly rare for a bench player to make an All-Star team. But Black is one of the Magic's most dynamic shot creators, and there's another leap to be had.

3. Desmond Bane

Nov 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) reacts after a play against the New York Knicks in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: Conceptually, was Bane worth four first-round picks? Probably not, but the sixth-year guard was the epitome of consistency in a season mired by inconsistency. Bane was the Magic's best shooter, in addition to being one of their three-best slashers and shot creators throughout the 2025-26 campaign.

They would have fallen apart without him -- you could argue that was the case with Black, too. Bane started in all 82 games, and while he wasn't quite able to develop much chemistry with both Wagner and Banchero, I don't think his ancillary impact should go unnoticed.

1b. Paolo Banchero

Feb 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: We could argue all day and split the thinnest of hairs to determine who's the best player on the Magic between Banchero and Wagner. For the Magic's former top draft choice to crack No. 1 on this list, he must turn into a more efficient jump shooter.

We don't need to pick apart every single statistic from Banchero's up -- but mostly down -- season. Just know that it wasn't pleasing from a jump shooting perspective. Now Sweeney is a defensive-minded coach, but he must find a way to unlock Banchero's true upside as a creator. It exists, he won't garner any sort of midseason recognition with another inefficient season.

1a. Franz Wagner

Apr 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives around Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) during the first quarter during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: Wagner was on track to potentially make his first-ever All-Star game last season until a slew of midseason ankle injuries curtailed his season. Wagner is one season removed from averaging 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists, and while I don't expect him to reach those numbers with Bane in the mix, Wagner is one of the Magic's most creative slashers while also being one of their best playmakers and defenders.

Like Banchero, he must continue to make strides as a spot-up threat. His hitch is problematic. But I think Wagner narrowly beats out Banchero, perhaps against my better judgement, given there are two USA teams and one World team.