Orlando Magic 2026-27 Position Preview: Shooting Guards

Another Orlando Magic season is looming right before our very eyes with training camp beginning in less than a month. Last week, we tipped off the first of our position previews, examining the Magic's point guards. Today, we delve into the shooting guards.

Orlando Magic Shooting Guard Position Preview

1. Desmond Bane

Dec 18, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) reacts to a foul called in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: One of five players to start all 82 games last season, Bane was the Magic's most consistent player after arriving in a midsummer blockbuster from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Bane averaged 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He was the team's most efficient 3-point shooter, knocking down 39.1 percent of his attempts -- the second-worst mark of his career, believe it or not. He also had one of the worst finishing seasons in his six-year career, but still sported a career best 60.7 true shooting percentage.

There isn't much more you could say about Bane last year. He was outstanding. Now, it will be important for him to continue to grow around Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, having played only 30 games (including postseason) with them.

2. Jevon Carter

Apr 5, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter (2) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: Technically, Carter isn't a shooting guard. But he did not crack our three-deep point guard list that featured Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black and second-year guard Jase Richardson, so I placed him here.

Carter signed with the Magic in February after being bought out by the Chicago Bulls. The eight-year veteran re-upped with Orlando this offseason. The 30-year-old is strictly a 3-and-D commodity who was quite streaky in a small 30-game sample with Orlando, shooting 33.6 percent from 3-point range.

If Richardson breaks out, Carter's playing time may dwindle, although I think first-year head coach Sean Sweeney will still develop an affinity for Carter because of his bulldog mentality. Who wouldn't?

3. Final Thoughts:

Skinny: Even though they didn't make this specific list, how you feel about this position group depends on how you feel about Black and Richardson and, more importantly, where you slot them in the pecking order.

The Magic lack a true point guard, arguably the only position that isn't positionless. The "true" point guard era is practically dead, with a few exceptions (i.e. Tyrese Haliburton, Cade Cunningham, etc.) of course.

Thus, most of the Magic backcourt plays a hybrid 1-2. Considering the names we included in the first preview, there was a lack of depth in this one, which I don't think will be the case over an 82-game season, if health presides.