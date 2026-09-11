Orlando Magic Bold Predictions for the 2026/27 Season

The Orlando Magic season is rapidly approaching us. Many have put the Magic on the backburner, they made minimal changes --beyond head coach-- and they only added Nikola Vucevic.

The Magic's season relies on the growth of the players already in the building, and head coach Sean Sweeney's ability to create a cohesive offense in Orlando. The Magic already have a defensive structure in place that has allowed them to be in the playoff hunt, but their inability to score consistently has been their downfall.

Never forget the Orlando Magic missed 23 STRAIGHT FIELD GOALS in a PLAYOFF GAME. pic.twitter.com/PJjJR8ex95 — Nick Brandel (@MotorCityBanter) September 8, 2026

I'll start the bold predictions off with a positive one. I believe the Magic will be a playoff team and in a bolder way I believe they will be a top 4 team in the East on the back of a Paolo Banchero top-5 MVP campaign. He has all the tools to be one the leagues best players. Banchero had such a strong offseason and his work shall payoff when the Magic take the floor, Banchero, Wagner, and Bane form a strong big three, and the Magic's depth really is solid. Anthony Black, Wendell Carter Jr. Tristan da Silva, and many more will improve with a year of health and continuity.

This is Banchero's team and the Magic will go as far as he takes him. A big season from Banchero means a big season for the Magic. Banchero will get back to a 25 point per game scorer and lead the Magic on a nightly basis, leading to his name finally being where it should belong amongst the MVP race.

Now time for Others OnSi to get bold.

Tre Allen

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) shoots defended by Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) in the first half during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"My bold prediction for the Orlando Magic is that Paolo Banchero will separate himself as not only the Magic’s best player but be one of the best forwards in the league. A lot of people have said Franz Wagner is the Magic’s best player and rightfully so with everything he does to impact the game but people forget what Paolo has done in the past few seasons and this year in the playoffs when Wagner went down. Paolo stepped up and averaged 33ppg in the last 3 games. He can be inconsistent at times but he’s only 23 years and scored the third most point in a magics playoff game"

Major Passons

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) talks to forward Franz Wagner (22) during the second half against the Detroit Pistons during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Orlando Magic will finish as the 9th seed in the East. This has more to do with the rest of the East than it does with Orlando. This is not a far drop off from last season as they finished 8th in a crowded conference, but i think 2 teams below them should clearly jump the Magic. Those being the Indiana Pacers and the Miami Heat. I do believe the Atlanta Hawks drop below the Magic though, thus Orlando only falls one position lower than last season. The Magic would still be a hard out in the playoffs but I do not think the East lines up well for their success after many teams improved."

Matt Hanifan

Jun 18, 2026; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney takes media questions during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Magic bold prediction: They finish as a top-5 seed in the East



Due to their lack of activity, the Orlando Magic fell out of the spotlight this summer. Teams around them improved, but they didn’t.



However, I am expecting the Magic to be healthy; water will always find its level. I also think first-year head coach Sean Sweeney will be a sizable upgrade over Jamahl Mosley.



The Magic have a very strong top-6/7, and I expect that to carry into the regular season, where they will be an incredibly tough out night after night. I am still dubious about their offense, but there will be plenty of nights where their best offense will be their defense."