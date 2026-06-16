Re-grading the Desmond Bane-Magic blockbuster 1 year later

One year ago today, the Orlando Magic kicked off the 2025 offseason with a shocking three-player, four-pick blockbuster that netted them Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane. The move sent shockwaves around the NBA because of how unforeseen this deal was.

Even though it's still hard to judge a seismic deal like this one after just 365 days, a lot has happened between then and now. So how does it look? Let's examine!

The Trade:

Re-grading the Magic's side:

Apr 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) brings the ball up the court past Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Skinny: In a season where there weren't very many bright spots, Bane was one of them

Bane was the Magic's most consistent offensive player. He was also their healthiest, as he was one of 18 players to play in all 82 games (including one of four to start in all 82). Bane averaged 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He shot 48.4 percent from the floor, 39.1 percent from 3-point range and a career-best 90.8 percent from the free-throw line.

While he shot only 61 percent at the rim ane's ability to not only knock down shots, but effectively generate rim pressure and collapse defenses was invaluable to the Magic. They missed the consistent shot creation that Franz Wagner generated for much of the season. Paolo Banchero was inconsistent, and Bane was anything but.

Correlation doesn't always equal causation, but he added 8.2 points per 100 possessions (90th percentile), including 2.7 points offensively (74th), according to Cleaning The Glass. At the end of the day, that's not nothing. The latter led the team while the former was second to only Jalen Suggs (min. 1000 MIN).

His season was a huge success, all things considered. But that said, sacrificing the four first-round picks eliminated itself from making any major trade moving forward, especially for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. They have essentially no flexibility, which most good teams have. And that part stings coming off two-straight disappointing (albeit injury-riddled) seasons.

Grade: B+

Re-grading the Grizzlies' side:

Oct 22, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) reacts during the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Skinny: At the time, the idea of trading Bane felt almost inconceivable. But the Grizzlies made the calculated risk to break up their star-studded trio (Bane, Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr.) to create more financial flexibility.

It worked out, too, especially after flipping Jaren Jackson Jr. for three future first-round picks at the deadline (even though they got royally screwed with one of those picks). Still, sevne unprotected firsts is nothing to scoff at.

Most importantly, the Grizzlies parlayed the Magic's original selection (16) into a draft night trade, selecting former Washington State forward Cedric Coward No. 11 overall. He was outstanding as a rookie, finishing fifth in Rookie of the Year voting after averaging 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 47.1/33.8/84.3 shooting splits. Coward showed plenty of flashes and displayed that he has a bright future ahead as a two-way wing.

Time will tell what the other picks turn into. So it's kind of hard to evaluate after just one year. But the Grizzlies have, historically, nailed the draft, and I am impressed with what they have done so far. On paper, the Grizzlies did excellent work with the Bane trade, especially if the Magic peter out with this current core under this new lottery structure.

Grade: A