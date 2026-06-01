4 Reactions to Magic Hiring Sean Sweeney

The Orlando Magic are making it official by hiring Sean Sweeney as their next head coach.

There is a new excitement in the building with Sweeney, who won't join the team until after the NBA Finals, when his duties as the San Antonio Spurs' associate head coach come to an end.

“We’re excited to welcome Sean (Sweeney) to the Orlando Magic family,” Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said in a statement.

“Sean brings a tremendous work ethic and a high degree of intensity that set the tone for everything he does. Sean’s attention to detail and his ability to communicate and teach the game clearly stands out. He’s grounded in competitiveness and accountability, while also embracing a modern, creative approach to coaching.”

Several members of the Orlando Magic On SI team joined Weltman in their excitement for Sweeney's arrival.

San Antonio Spurs assistant head coach Sean Sweeney signals to players during the second half. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Austin Dobbins

While the Orlando Magic were connected to many head coaching candidates —former Bulls head coach Billy Donovan and Clippers assistant Jeff Van Gundy— the organization decided to go a different route, hiring a first-time head coach and current Spurs assistant Sean Sweeney.

Sweeney is another defensive mind. Turning the 25th-best defense in the league into the third-best with a 108.5 defensive efficiency is no easy task, and he takes on a team with a strong defensive core. The Spurs have shown great camaraderie as a team and bringing that energy to Orlando will be a much-needed change. Beyond that, I love the hire. The next step is bringing in strong offensive assistants who can maximize Banchero, Wagner and Bane.

Ethan J. Skolnick

Typically, a team with contending aspirations, as the Orlando Magic have had the past couple of seasons, isn't smart to hire a first-year coach. But Sean Sweeney may be the exception, and so it's a good hire. Why go back to Billy Donovan after a decade of suspect results in Chicago? Why bring in Jeff Van Gundy so long after he was in charge anywhere?

Sweeney has the respect of top players like Victor Wembanyama and Giannis Antetokounmpo. And he's relatable, with a reputation for also being tough. This has the makings of an Erik Spoelstra ascent, even if Sweeney, unlike Spoelstra, didn't come up in the organization where he got his big chance. We see how it's worked out for the Heat—Spoelstra is the longest-tenured coach in professional sports.

Jeremy Brener

The Magic made a bold statement in their decision to hire Sweeney, another first-time head coach, after letting go of Jamahl Mosley. Sweeney and Mosley have similar backgrounds and were both assistant coaches with the Dallas Mavericks before eventually making their way to the Magic.

The Magic were looking for someone with Finals experience coming into the gig and Sweeney has that. He made it all the way with the Mavs in 2024 and he's back on the big stage with the Spurs this year. Even though he hasn't been a head coach, this will come in handy.

Hiring Sweeney brings the aspects the team wants to keep from the Mosley era with the small tweaks needed to go from a good team to a great one.

Matt Hanifan

I think it’s difficult to gauge how good a coach will or won’t be for their first gig. However, on the surface, this is a very good hire for the Magic. He’s succeeded in multiple stops as a defensive mastermind with a strong player development track record. The upside of this panning out is quite high, even though they still need to figure out the offensive side of the ball.