Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs did the unthinkable in his first postseason run: Make the NBA Finals.

The Spurs clinched the West with a 111-103 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7. After a few shaky seasons post-Kawhi Leonard, they are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time in a dozen years, when they ended the Big 3 in Miami.

The good news for the Orlando Magic is that their new head coach, Sean Sweeney, is on staff as their "defensive coordinator." Sweeney, 41, was hired earlier this week after a near-month-long search. And before Game 7, Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson and guard Devin Vassell addressed the news and praised the Magic's new head coach, who has only been apart of the organization for a year.

"Thrilled for Sean," Johnson said. "He deserves it. He's had many opportunities of potentially becoming a head coach. And so it was a matter of when, not if, even when I reached out to him to speak with him for the first time.

"Happy for Orlando. Happy for us that he's in the Eastern Conference. But thrilled for Sean. I think it's a really good situation. I know some people over there and think it will be a really good fit -- and well deserved."

Sweeney was instrumental in improving the Spurs' defense from No. 25 to No. 3. He began his career with the New Jersey Nets before climbing up the ranks with the Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks.

"Definitely happy for him," Vassel said. "The impact he's had here has been tremendous. ... Holding us to a certain standard. We wish him all the luck.

Devin Vassell & Coach Mitch Johnson discussing the Magic hiring Sean Sweeney: pic.twitter.com/PXuc0MWCvM — The Magic Way (@MagicFilmRoom) May 30, 2026

Sean Sweeney has now been in two recent NBA Finals:

Feb 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Sean Sweeney looks on during the game between the Mavericks and the Spurs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Hooray for the Spurs! We're definitely not saying that because Orlando's new head coach will be playing in the Finals in *checks notes* four days!

Even though the hiring was announced, the Magic cannot interfere with Sweeney's current commitments with the Spurs. So the organization likely will not officially announce the hiring nor conduct the introductory presser until the Spurs' season concludes.

For anyone curious, this is the calendar of the NBA Finals.

The San Antonio Spurs advance to the 2026 NBA Finals!



🗓️Game 1: Wednesday, June 3

8:30 PM ET on ABC



The complete NBA Finals schedule ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/M10530Pe0a — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 31, 2026

Sweeney's now been in two of the last three NBA Finals. He was apart of the Mavericks' staff when they lost in five to Boston, and now is the top lieutenant for the West champion Spurs (for now).

Let's just hope that, for him, the result is different than it was three seasons ago.