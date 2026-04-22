Pistons vs. Magic Score, Live Updates: Detroit Looks to Even Up NBA Playoff Series After Game 1 Upset

The Pistons, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, were the only home team to drop the opening game of their first-round playoff series, falling to the No. 8-seed Magic 112–101. It was a true wake-up call for Detroit, which enjoyed a breakthrough season and overcame a late injury to Cade Cunningham to lock up the top seed at 60–22.

Cunningham, whose name popped up in MVP conversations until his injury, scored 39 points on 13-of-27 shooting, with five rebounds and four assists on the game. He was the only one who showed up as expected for the Pistons. Tobias Harris (17 points on 5-of-15 shooting) was the only other Detroit player in double digits, while Jalen Duren was one of the most disappointing players in the Game 1s around the league, being held to just eight points and seven boards and a game-worst -21 plus/minus.

Orlando, meanwhile, enjoyed a balanced attack in which all five starters scored at least 16 points, led by Paolo Banchero’s 23. Neither team shot well from beyond the arc, but the Magic were a solid 49% from the floor. Alarms may not be going off in Detroit quite yet, but Orlando looked like a troublesome matchup for the Pistons in Game 1.

Sports Illustrated’s NBA staff will be locked in to Wednesday night’s Game 2 matchup. Scroll down for more on the other series around the NBA playoffs.

Live scores, updates and highlights from Wednesday’s Pistons vs. Magic NBA playoff game

Where every first-round series stands in the NBA playoffs

Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers offense has dominated in the first-round series against the Raptors so far. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Pistons vs. Magic 0–1 (East No. 1 vs. 8)

Game 1: Magic 112, Pistons 101

Game 2: Wednesday, April 22, 7 p.m. ET in Detroit (ESPN)

Cunningham was spectacular in Game 1, without much help from a supporting class that impressed in his late-season injury absence. He’ll need much more from Duren & Co. to avoid the Pistons digging themselves a major hole before the series flips to Orlando.

Celtics vs. 76ers 1–1 (East No. 2 vs. 7)

Game 1: Celtics 123, 76ers 91

Game 2: 76ers 111–97

Game 3: Friday, April 24, 7 p.m. ET in Philadelphia (Prime Video)

The Sixers couldn’t buy a bucket from the outside in Game 1, and couldn’t miss in Tuesday night’s Game 2 upset. The backcourt duo of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecobe was unstoppable in Game 2, and makes this series very interesting as it heads back to Philly later this week.

Knicks vs. Hawks 1–1 (East No. 3 vs. 6)

Game 1: Knicks 113, Hawks 102

Game 2: Hawks 107, Knicks 106

Game 3: Thursday, April 23, 7 p.m. ET in Atlanta (Prime Video)

The Knicks cruised to a win in Game 1 but could not put the Hawks away in Game 2, while CJ McCollum became the latest Atlanta guard to become public enemy No. 1 in Manhattan.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors 2–0 (East No. 4 vs. 5)

Game 1: Cavaliers 126, Raptors 113

Game 2: Cavaliers 115, Raptors 105

Game 3: Thursday, April 23, 8 p.m. ET in Toronto (Prime Video)

The matchup that was billed as a showdown between one of the NBA’s best offenses against one of its best defenses has been extremely one-sided so far. We’ll see if things change as the series heads north of the border.

At 41 years old, LeBron James has proven that he is still good enough to be the best player on a competitive playoff team. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Thunder vs. Suns 1–0 (West No. 1 vs. 8)

Game 1: Thunder 119, Suns 84

Game 2: Wednesday, April 22, 9:30 p.m. ET in Oklahoma City (ESPN)

The Thunder did what they do in Game 1—mercilessly squeeze the life out of an opponent in a blowout win. Phoenix is better than it showed in Sunday’s loss, but they probably aren’t good enough to give Oklahoma City a real scare in this series.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers 1–1 (West No. 2 vs. 7)

Game 1: Spurs 111, Trail Blazers 98

Game 2: Trail Blazers 106, Spurs 103

Game 3: Friday, April 24, 10:30 p.m. ET in Portland (Prime Video)

Will Victor Wembanyama be ready to play on Friday? That is the million-dollar question. Even with the Defensive Player of the Year and MVP candidate missing the balance of Tuesday’s game, San Antonio was right with Portland in Tuesday’s loss. The Spurs are good enough to buy Wemby some time, but without a quick return for the phenom, the Blazers can do some real damage in this series.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves 1–1 (West No. 3 vs. 6)

Game 1: Nuggets 116, Timberwolves 105

Game 2: Timberwolves 119, Nuggets 114

Game 3: Thursday, April 23, 9:30 p.m. ET in Minneapolis (Prime Video)

Billed as the best series of the first round, Denver vs. Minnesota has largely lived up. Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray took turns controlling Game 1 for the Nuggets, while Anthony Edwards overcame injury to score 30 and lead the T’Wolves to a dramatic Game 2 win.

Lakers vs. Rockets 2–0 (West No. 4 vs. 5)

Game 1: Lakers 107, Rockets 98

Game 2: Lakers 101, Rockets 94

Game 3: Friday, April 24, 8 p.m. ET in Houston (Prime Video)

LeBron James is still that guy at 41. Los Angeles choked out a benign, Kevin Durant-less Houston offense in Game 1. With KD back in the mix on Tuesday night, the Lakers doubled him and threw multiple defensive looks his way, limiting him to just three second-half points after a strong start, while James and a supporting cast led by Luke Kennard and Marcus Smart have stepped up in a big way.

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