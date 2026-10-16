The Non-Star Injury The Magic Can't Afford This Year

While there's much conversation about Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner and even Jalen Suggs -- and rightly so -- there are other players on the Orlando Magic who need to step forward if the team is to be competitive in the improved Eastern Conference. Orlando isn't projected to finish in the top four by most, and so the margin of error is thin.

There must be health... and progress.

Tristan da Silva is a name to watch, in this sense.

There are signs that he can have a big 2026-27 campaign for Orlando. While he won't be in the starting lineup, da Silva can still play this integral role.

This is why the Magic cannot afford a da Silva injury this season.

He seems poised for a big year

This is not only based on last season, but also on his preseason production so far. Across three preseason games, da Silva is averaging 18 points per game on 43.2% shooting from the field and 37.5% from three (12-for-32).

With this production, expect da Silva to play a key bench role for Orlando this season.

His 2025-26 regular season supports this. He shot 37.4% from deep. His preseason shooting from beyond the arc shows that he can keep this going.

This 3-point shooting, especially from a forward, will be important for Orlando's forward rotation.

During the 2025-26 regular season, da Silva averaged more points per game and shot better from the field and from 3-point range compared to his rookie season. This shows that he is capable of growth on the offensive end.

The reasons are there to believe that da Silva can be a big contributor off the bench for Orlando. The Magic, then, will need him on the court.

The rotational impact

If da Silva plays this key reserve role, it will be huge for the Magic's rotation. Orlando cannot play Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner the whole game.

With da Silva available, the Magic have a reliable forward to sub into the game, making their forward rotation even stronger.

He can also be a player Sean Sweeney and the coaching staff rely on to start when needed because of injuries. That makes his availability more important.

He is a prime candidate to benefit under Sweeney. However, he must be available and able to play to do so.

Oct 7, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) dribbles as Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) and center Quinten Post (41) defend during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His play will answer a big question

Due to all this, da Silva is an intriguing player on the Magic. He can have a significant impact and continue to grow his game.

That raises the question: What is his ceiling with Sweeney and Orlando?

Being able to see him in Sweeney's system and out on the floor during the regular season will answer this question. This can be a great year to determine how valuable da Silva can be in making this team more competitive.