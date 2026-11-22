The Magic have not had an easy path to success early in the season because of injuries, but forward Franz Wagner has stepped up in a major way so far.

Wagner is averaging 25.1 points and 8.4 assists per game. He leads the Orlando Magic in both categories. Wagner is also averaging 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest.

The spotlight is on Wagner, and rightfully so. But there are other players stepping up to help the Orlando Magic find the success they have.

Desmond Bane

Nov 20, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) reacts during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Desmond Bane is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc in 14 games played this season.

For a team that needed improved 3-point shooting, Bane's production from three has been crucial so far.

As a team, the Magic are shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Bane is instrumental in their 3-point field goal percentage being as high as it is.

Bane has had multiple games shooting above 50% from 3-point range, which has benefited the Magic's offensive production.

Reliability is key. Bane has shown he is a player that Orlando can count on to knock down the 3-ball well.

Bane has even been critical scoring-wise. His 15 fourth-quarter points were significant in the win over Boston.

Anthony Black

Nov 20, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) shoots the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony Black is a valuable player to have on both ends of the floor.

He is averaging 16.3 points per game on 44.2% shooting from the field and 39.7% shooting from beyond the arc.

He is also averaging 5.7 assists per contest.

Playmaking has been key for the Orlando Magic. Orlando will make the right reads; it is just a matter of knocking down the shots.

Black has shown how valuable he can be in helping Wagner and the Magic playmake at a strong level.

He leads the Magic in steals per game (1.9) and is tied with Wendell Carter Jr. with 0.9 blocks per contest as well.

Black has had multiple games scoring 20 or more this season, which have been big for this Magic offense.

Tristan da Silva

Nov 20, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) reacts during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bench production was certainly something to question for the Orlando Magic, given that they had to play without two starters, although they are now just missing Paolo Banchero.

However, da Silva has been key in primarily a reserve role.

In 13 games with two starts, da Silva is averaging 13.8 points per game on 46.5% shooting from the field and 39.8% shooting from deep. Bane and da Silva have both been critical for Orlando's 3-point shooting with Banchero out.

Consistency is very important, especially from a reserve.

His consistency and the value it brings cannot be overlooked. He had seven straight games scoring in double figures, which ended against Brooklyn.

This production from da Silva is essential for Orlando; he can be relied on to come in and knock down threes while chipping in on the offensive end each game.