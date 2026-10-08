Eyes will certainly be on the Orlando Magic's starters this season. And rightfully so.

However, the bench unit is something to keep an eye on as well. The reserves can play key roles in the Magic's success. Especially if a key starter needs to miss time.

Tristan da Silva, Jamal Cain and Noah Penda can be three reserves who surprise people with their contributions this season.

The forward position spotlight

The Orlando Magic are more than set at the forward position with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

The players that sub in for them will play an important role that may be overlooked.

When the Magic sub Banchero or Wagner out of the game, the Magic will need to be able to play without them.

That is where da Silva, Cain and Penda come in.

If they can make a strong impact when on the floor, it will keep the Magic's on-court unit very strong. It can also allow the Magic to give Banchero and Wagner more rest. Sean Sweeney and the coaching staff won't have to rush to get one of them back in if da Silva, Cain or Penda are playing well.

Working well with both Banchero and Wagner on the floor will also be beneficial. The Magic won't have to worry about any potential positional overlap by subbing in da Silva, Cain or Penda. This makes in-game substitutions easier.

Cain, da Silva and Penda have the opportunity to have a major impact by keeping the forward unit strong throughout the game.

Their 2025-26 seasons show they can contribute

In 2025-26, da Silva averaged 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He shot 45% from the field and 37.4% from deep.

If da Silva can maintain this production and efficiency, it will be a huge element of the forward rotation. His 3-point shooting will be key if Banchero or Wagner struggle from beyond the arc.

Cain played in only 40 regular-season games in 2025-26. But in the postseason, Cain played in all seven of the Magic's games, starting three of them.

If Cain can be a player the Magic trust on the court, even if he doesn't have a crazy stat line, that will be big.

As for Penda, the 21-year-old didn't have a crazy stat line during his rookie season. However, he did show upside. Given that and how young he is, fans should expect even more growth in year two. He shot well from the field and from three last season. If he gets a bigger role, there should be belief that he will continue to thrive.

So, fans should keep an eye on these three in preseason to see how well they look before the start of the season.