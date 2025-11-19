This Magic continue to excel in one key area

After acquiring Desmond Bane, the 2025-26 season was expected to be the season that the Orlando Magic offense was expected to break through.

After 15 games, that hasn't been quite the case, even though there's been slight improvement in the team's efficiency over their last 10. They are No. 20 in offensive rating, No. 20 in effective field goal percentage and No. 15 in true shooting percentage.

However, the Magic offense has continued to excel in two key areas: Drawing fouls, and thus, getting to the free-throw line.

Teams With The Most Fouls Drawn Per Game In The 2025-26 NBA Regular Season :



1. Orlando Magic — 24.1

2. Dallas Mavericks — 24.0

2. Indiana Pacers — 24.0

4. Utah Jazz — 23.9

5. Cleveland Cavaliers — 23.6

6. Los Angeles Lakers… https://t.co/q1h1RYfZEV pic.twitter.com/WFpsnVGJRi — Stat Defender (@statdefender) November 19, 2025

Magic is the NBA's best team at getting to the charity stripe:

Apr 27, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) attempts a free throw against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter during game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Orlando has finished in the top-five in free-throw rate each of the last four seasons at 22.6, 21.8 and 21.1 percent, respectively.

We're still very early into the season, but the Magic's free-throw rate through 15 games is at 30-.4 percent, nearly three percent better than the next-highest (Lakers -- 27.8), according to Cleaning The Glass.

As a result, the Magic are attempting the most free-throws per 100 possessions (31.7) and making the most (25.3) while sporting the NBA's 13th-best free-throw percentage (80.0).

There have only been three other times in franchise history ('89-90, '92-93, '94-95) where they've finished with 30 or more free-throw attempts per game.

When you consistently generate paint touches, this is the result. The Magic's spacing, while still murky, has improved as the season's gone on. But behind Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane and Anthony Black's slashing ability, they're still able to get two feet in the paint and draw fouls.

It's worth noting that there has been a slight dip in free-throws in Paolo Banchero's absence. Orlando's got to the free-throw line just 28.0 times per game over the last three games, compared to 32.6 beforehand.

But its ability to get there is arguably its most redeeming quality as an offense that's been one of the NBA's worst for the last four seasons.

Free points haven't always been free for the Magic, but their ability to generate free throws is a weapon, even when it feels like there's a lid on the basket.

