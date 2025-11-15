Franz Wagner knocks down late shots, and more takeaways from Magic-Nets
The Orlando Magic squeaked out a 105-98 win over the Brooklyn Nets inside Kia Center in Emirates Cup group stage play on Friday. What were a few of our takeaways?! Let's examine!
Turnovers, poor defense put Magic behind 8-ball early:
It took a while for the Magic to get off the ground.
Orlando sleepwalked through the opening 18 minutes against the now 1-11 Nets, falling behind 16 in the first half courtesy of 10 early turnovers and poor defense.
Magic had a difficult time slowing down Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton in the pick-and-roll early. Brooklyn was abusing Goga Bitadze in drop, with Claxton as the recipient of three lobs (plus one from Day'Ron Sharpe). Porter had 11 first-quarter points and six assists, with Ziaire Williams and Noah Clowney also getting let loose.
Nets did a good job capitalizing off early Magic mistakes, scoring 15 points off turnovers in the first half. Orlando was careless and lackadaisical, two ingredients that are recipes for a disaster at any point in the game.
Tristan da Silva steps up in Paolo Banchero's absence:
Second-year forward Tristan da Silva was elevated to the starting lineup in Paolo Banchero's absence (groin strain), and was outstanding. da Silva was critical to the Magic's second-quarter surge, scoring eight points over their 13-0 run to cut it to three -- including this incredibly crafty left-handed hook shot.
da Silva did a phenomenal job attacking open space and looked incredibly comfortable both on- and off-ball offensively. He didn't try to force the issue; it all came within the flow of the offense.
Oh, and the Colorado alum also hauled down a team-high nine rebounds -- to go with 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting and 5-of-9 from beyond the arc. His impact, once again, was loud.
The bank is open on a Friday:
This ending summarized in one play? Franz Wagner banks in a contested 3-pointer for the lead with 1:24 left.
Wagner knocked down another -- this time a step-back three -- over Nic Claxton two possessions later, all but icing the Magic's seven-point win.
Wagner finished with a team-high 25 points on 7-of-17 shooting, but missed six of his first seven 3-pointers before those two makes. And they were two of his most important 3-point makes of the season.
This wasn't a pretty win for the Magic. In the end, however, they don't ask "how," they ask "how many?"
