Wembanyama's first NBA Finals is win-win proposition for Orlando Magic

Most Orlando Magic fans are rooting for new head coach Sean Sweeney to win an NBA championship as the lead assistant for the San Antonio Spurs against the New York Knicks in the Finals.

It would be nice to have a championship-winning coach in town. The ability to break out a ring whenever the Magic need a psychological boost is something this franchise hasn’t enjoyed since the legendary Chuck Daly roamed the sidelines in the late 90s.

Of course, there’s another way this could go that would be equally effective.

The Knicks could capture their first title in 53 years by knocking off San Antonio, which would result in a disappointed Sweeney arriving in Central Florida for his introduction to the community. Orlando would get to see how he deals with adversity and what his brave face looks like.

Morbid, sure, but definitely a possibility that could also benefit the Magic.

Without bringing bling to town, Sweeney would be even hungrier for his first title, which falls in line with the old adage that you have to feel the pain of falling short before breaking through in the NBA. Sweeney has already lost one Finals with Dallas when the Mavericks fell 4-1 to Boston in 2024.

Pain before glory has been a constant throughout this league’s history. Even though Spurs star Victor Wembanyama could achieve what Bill Russell and Michael Jordan accomplished in winning it all in their first Finals appearance, he’s just 22 and due some adversity before the league is officially his.

Russell and Jordan ended up a combined 17-1 in championship series, but even the Celtics’ legend lost once.

Coaching Young Stars to Defend Consistently is key for Sweeney

In Wembanyama, a first-time Defensive Player of the Year, and young guards Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper, Sweeney has physically gifted young 20-somethings who have used their frames effectively to lead San Antonio to the brink of a title, elevating Sweeney’s profile in the process.

After arriving prior to the start of the season, the new Magic head coach has been able to reach his young stars immediately. Sweeney preached consistency and discipline in masterminding strategies that have helped the Spurs arrive on the Finals stage ahead of schedule by taming defending champion Oklahoma City. It’s difficult to coach defense in the NBA. Getting a team to invest heavily on the defensive end makes you a coaching star, which is why he was ultimately hired by Orlando last week.

While the Magic don’t have a 7-foot-4 center with an 8-foot wingspan to build their defense around, they do have a young group in place that wants to be great. Over the past few seasons, Orlando’s best results came when former head coach Jamahl Mosley got everyone to buy in on collectively getting stops. Sweeney gets to be the new voice that will command respect and be heard immediately, but he’ll also have to get results without much of a grace period.

This 2026 NBA Finals is an event Orlando Magic fans can watch with a vested interest, but win or lose, Sweeney will be tasked with a mandate to win immediately regardless of who emerges as this season’s champion.

After turning 42 years old on the same day the NBA Finals begin, Sweeney’s birthday present will be watching his team put his strategies to use against a Knicks offense that has averaged 122 points over 11 consecutive playoff wins.

Orlando gets to watch him work, make adjustments and cram in some high-profile, crucial preparations prior to taking over his own group. Most Magic fans will be rooting on the Spurs, hoping the new coach comes to town a conquering hero, but ending the Magic’s own FInals drought ends, now going on 17 years, that matters most as the Sweeney era begins.

The next few weeks of this series is a win-win for Magic fans, even if Sweeney’s Spurs lose.