Projecting a Win Total for the Orlando Magic as Free Agency Winds Down

The Orlando Magic fell short of their preseason expectations last season after acquiring Desmond Bane. They were eliminated in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs and choked a 3-1 series lead to the Detroit Pistons. This led to the firing of Jamahl Mosley, who had simply took the Magic as far as he could lead them.

So the Magic will embark a new journey under first time head coach Sean Sweeney, the NBA runner-up San Antonio Spurs assistant. Other than the coaching change, the Magic have had a rather quiet offseason, so the hope is Sweeney can elevate the roster that is already in place, while players like Noah Penda, Tristan da Silva, and Jett Howard can take that next step.

“We’re going to take that next step this year, we’re going to get out the first round and we’re going to make a run in the playoffs…”



Paolo Banchero on what to expect from the Orlando Magic going into the 2026/2027 NBA season. pic.twitter.com/6enaai4heB — Stanley Swanson  (@StanleySwanson0) July 17, 2026

They already saw a leap from Anthony Black and have a strong foundation in place with Wagner, Banchero, and Bane, so what is a reasonable win projection?

The floor is put at 40 wins for me, the Magic dealt with numerous injuries last season and if they can get more continuity from their roster, they will easily break 40. But as far as their reasonable projection, I think 45-37 is fair. That would be the same record they had last season, but they didn't do much to improve this roster.

With the strength of the Eastern Conference improving --especially Miami who they won 5 games against last season-- it's reasonable to believe they will be in the middle of the pack yet again. With Indiana getting healthy, Philly improving, the Knicks, Cavaliers, and all the other teams, the Magic can't be expected to be in the top 3, winning 50 plus games.

Could they, yes, certainly. But with a rookie head coach sorting out the rotation, and the limited improvements (Nikola Vucevic) to the roster, the 45-win mark from last season is where I will set their projection.

Matt Hanifan

"In a perfect world, the Magic could clear the 50-win threshold if they stayed healthy for a majority of the season. But we live in a world that’s far from perfect. Orlando has been plagued by injuries over the last few years, and the East is very competitive, with Detroit, Cleveland, Indiana, Boston, Atlanta, and Miami all presumably fighting for home-court advantage. Health — and Sean Sweeney’s ability to unlock Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner — will dictate where the Magic stand amongst the pack. 49 is a fair number."

Ethan J. Skolnick

"While there are reasons to believe that the Magic could get out of the upper middle this season -- after winning 47, 41 and 45 games the past three -- it's hard at the moment to project much of a leap. Yes, they should be healthier, after Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs missed considerable time. Yes, Paolo Banchero seemed poised to play to his strengths, especially with a new voice leading the team. But Sean Sweeney's addition may be dwarfed by the player adds by other teams in the conference. Philadelphia taking Jaylen Brown from Boston is kind of a wash, but Giannis Antetokounmpo going from moribund Milwaukee to the Miami Heat culture has created another contender. Plus, Indiana is recharged with Tyrese Haliburton back. And fewer teams in the East are tanking due to the new lottery rules; even Washington might not be easy wins. And the Magic have really done nothing but add Nikola Vucevic back after the end of his prime. Sweeney may improve the team and the ceiling may still be the same as it's been. Let's say 43-39."