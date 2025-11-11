Welcome to the Orlando Magic, Desmond Bane

After a tumultuous start to the season, this shot was the boost of energy that the Magic needed. They played well for most of the night, especially on the back end of a back-to-back. They lead the Portland Trail Blazers in the 4th quarter by double digits and the game looked to be all but over. However the Trail Blazers made a late run, taking the lead with under a 12 seconds to go.

Then the shot came. After late game heroics from Paolo Banchero that gave the Magic the ball with under two seconds to go, the inbounds pass found Desmond Bane who took a deep three-point shot fading away. Bang. Magic Win. Many players came up big in the game against the Trail Blazers, lets see how they graded on the Magic report card.

Desmond Bane finally had his welcome to Orlando moment. After not hitting a 3 in the first 47 minutes of the game, he hit the one that counted at the buzzer, giving the Magic the win. Although his game wasn't perfect, it's hard not to put that in the rear view mirror after a game winning shot. Bane had a positive impact in the game in many ways outside of the game winning shot. He was able to get in the paint, get to his floater and added 7 assists to his total. This game could potentially be the catalyst Bane needed to get himself going

Paolo Banchero was able to redeem himself last night, where he missed the free throw that would give the Magic the lead, only to steal the ball away and have the tremendous IQ to call timeout. Throughout the night, he was phenomenal, scoring 29 points on efficient shooting. Additionally he was able to make up for his previous night by keeping himself out of foul trouble. Seeing both Paolo and Bane have good games is a great sign for the Orlando Magic moving forward.

Wendell Carter Jr. also had a great redemption game scoring 19 points, playing solid defensively and also added 9 rebounds to his statline. His impact was felt in tonight's game, which is a bright sign for the Magic. With the center position being the biggest positional question mark, his play could be the difference maker for the team.

Franz Wagner had another night where he was a model of consistency, scoring in an efficient manner an stuffing the stat sheet. Franz has been able to fit his game to however the team best needs him being a high level swiss army knife for the Magic. With Bane and Paolo having great games as well, this game could be one that helps get the three of them playing on the same page at a high level.

