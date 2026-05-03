A franchise-worst 52-pt loss to the Raptors, followed by a clutch 4pt win over the Suns, followed by an embarrassing no-show 29pt loss to Atlanta, followed by a solid 11pt win over the Mavs that began a 5-game winning streak, featuring a win over Detroit.

The Magic played better on the second night of back-to-backs with a 9-5 record than they did on the first night of back-to-backs, where they only tallied a 5-9 record.

Orlando lost games 82 and 83 of the season to Boston and Philadelphia, one which didn't ultimately change anything, and one that took them out of the 7-seed and bumped them to 8th.

Headed into Game 7 on Sunday afternoon, Orlando now finds themselves in a battle between the two most clutch teams in the NBA this season,

In the regular season, the Magic and Pistons were tied with the most Clutch Wins, (27) with Orlando (5th) and Detroit (4th) both ranked Top-5 in Clutch Win Percentage.

In the playoffs, Orlando and Detroit are split 2-2 in clutch games.

Orlando needs their back against the wall to give their best effort

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley looks on in the second half against the Detroit Pistons during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

For one reason or another, the Orlando Magic seem to play up or down to the level of their competition this season, getting up for big matchups and laying down for average ones.

This team can build leads as easily as it can blow leads, losing its focus at random, vital moments.

But when you look closer, one thing tends to be true:

While Orlando has had a handful of embarrassing individual outings, The Magic haven’t lost the games with actual big consequences yet.



The biggest consequences they've dealt with is losing a play-in game that happened to provide a better playoff series matchup, and now losing this closeout game; so it's more like this Magic team has lost the games that led to must-win games with actual consequences.

The last game of the regular season against Boston and even the first play-in game against Phili was not quite a must-win to survive and advance.

"I was gonna put a video up. Y'all remember the Kobe Bryant one. Up 2-0, what was the statement? Job's not done. That's the reality."



Magic coach Jamahl Mosley following their win in Game 4 over the Pistons as they lead 3-1 🙌pic.twitter.com/nd7cncZ5NV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 28, 2026

Ultimately they lost games that affected seeding and home court advantage in a single play-in game, they won the games they needed to survive and advance, and they may have wound up in the best matchup anyways, or at least one providing a rock fight setting to give them a fighting chance.

Technically, even Game 6 in Orlando was not a must-win individually any more than 1-5, even if it would have been nice to pull off the first playoff series win in sixteen years in front of Magic Fans.

Game 7, however, is now the tie-breaking game of the series with both teams now finally facing elimination.

Orlando got punched in the mouth in Game 6, and unlike the last few weeks where they have bounced back by holding on to their focus and discipline in a game of runs, this time the team reverted to regular season bad habits.

Bad things tend to happen when the Magic let go of the rope defensively and go down swinging by taking tough shots, instead of keeping the main thing the main thing with their ideals of defensive intensity on one end and the paint-and-spray ball movement on the other that often builds the leads.

May 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) shoots the ball against the Detroit Pistons in the second quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

After a franchise-low 52-point defeat to the Raptors, Orlando bounced back with a big-time clutch win over the red-hot Suns.

Now coming off a playoff-record 24-point loss to Detroit in Game 6, how will this Magic team that's bounced back to bad outings all season respond to their worst loss yet in their biggest game yet?

That answer will be decided in a Sunday Afternoon Matinee Game 7. With the season on the line for both the Magic and the Pistons, this Game 7 is for all intents and purposes, their Super Bowl.