Why Magic Should Draft Tamin Lipsey

Orlando enters Draft Night with nothing but a late 2nd round pick, which normally means Magic fans can tune out early, since the only late night tweet they’d be expecting isn't one being spoiled by Shams, but a trade announcing the pick is heading out in exchange for cash considerations.

Sometimes, though, on occasion, Orlando holds onto their 2nd rounder. The Magic’s scouting staff has to prepare a big board for every scenario, in case they keep the pick or an unexpected trade comes out of nowhere.

Assuming the Magic do hold onto this 2026 2nd round pick, this class is talented enough where a potential rotation player might actually still be available at 46, despite the talent pool late in the Draft drying up more than usual between NIL promises and the freedom of undrafted free agency,

With all these talented prospects to consider, be sure to follow along with the the On SI team’s Snapshot Scouting Report series breaking down potential targets here.

With the 46th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic select…

Iowa State G, Tamin Lipsey

Why Magic should consider Lipsey in the Draft

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) moves the ball while defended by Tennessee Volunteers guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (0) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

1) Draft Profile Strengths

Tamin Lipsey looks to be a potential second round steal in this Draft.

Lipsey is a strong guard defender who navigates screens as a pest on the perimeter. He can run point guard as an initiator to help set up the offense and shift into an off ball connector role who threatens to hit the open three, keep the ball moving, or drive and kick to attack the closeout with some wiggle as an on-ball scorer.

2nd Round NBA Draft Gems w/ @DParkOK!

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory



on Bruce Thornton:



"Steady presence, can create with strength

Pretty shifty, hits shots, rebounds"



on Tamin Lipsey:



"Completely Turnover-averse...

Can pass, can score

Defense: a POA guy" pic.twitter.com/imKcAFk24z — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) June 3, 2026

2) Development Areas

While he is a stout defender, his overall offensive game leaves room on the table to grow.

Refining his three-point shot to become a better threat from deep is one way to define a role while still maintaining his team first decision-making through his point guard instincts translating as a team maker, even if that's ultimately in a smaller role at the NBA level. Mastering a few go-to scoring moves like the floater will make him that much tougher to guard when attacking closeouts.

An ace playmaker at Iowa State with a 5 AST /1.5 TO ratio, Lipsey can run some point to start the offense or scale down off the ball to make good decisions like swinging the ball with an extra pass to the open man; being able to consistently score and shoot a little better overall on top of that reliable decision making will help round out his game and two-way impact.

3) Lipsey Fit & Opportunity in Orlando

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) puts his arm around guard Anthony Black (0) in the second half against the Detroit Pistons during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

A tough guard hound defender at point of attack, a connector type playmaker who makes team first decisions, a streaky shooter who hits can hit the open catch and shoot threes, with a little wiggle as an on-ball scorer? Welcome to Orlando, Tamin, where that archetype not only fits right into the backcourt, but has become the staple skillset that this team covets in a guard.

While Orlando has bet on many guard prospects recently, it’s hard to have enough team-first decision makers who can pound the rock, hit open threes, and hold their own defensively.

Lipsey could be used as the defensive minded ying to the yang of the offensive minded Jase Richardson off the bench. Lipsey is the type of two-way team-first player who defends, shoots, and connects that projects to play well in just about any lineup as a supplementary role, and real value for a potential rotation player who fits right into Orlando's team culture if available at the 46th pick.

