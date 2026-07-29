Ranking the Magic's Offseason Moves from Worst to Best

The Orlando Magic are going into next season with a slightly different roster than they had going into the year.

All of the slight changes the Magic are making this offseason can be positive in the long run. They should be commended for every decision they have made so far, but some shine brighter than others. Here is a ranking of the team's top four moves from the offseason.

4. Magic Re-Sign Jevon Carter

Jevon Carter controls the ball during the game between the Mavericks and the Magic. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bringing back veteran point guard Jevon Carter on a one-year deal will elevate the team's intensity, especially on the defensive end of the floor. Carter brings accountability to the table, which is what Orlando sorely needs. He tried to bring it during the second half of the year, and there was some improvement in that department. It wasn't enough, as they lost in seven games in the first round of the playoffs to the Detroit Pistons, despite having a 3-1 lead after four games.

The reason why this move ranks below the others is partially due to the fact that it could block second-year pro Jace Richardson from getting minutes in the rotation. Richardson is an undersized guard and really only fits as a point guard if Carter is on the team. It could limit Richardson's impact on the team in the upcoming season.

3. Magic Cut Jonathan Isaac, Then Re-Sign Him for Minimum Deal

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac warms up before the game against the Charlotte Hornets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic originally had Isaac on the books for $14.5 million on his previous contract. There was a partial guarantee for $6.5 million that would have been paid if he were on the roster at the start of the new league year. However, he was cut in time to avoid receiving that guarantee.

Instead of paying him $14.5 million or even $6.5 million, the Magic will only have to pay Isaac $3.5 million, which is much more aligned with the value he brought to the team last season. Isaac averaged a career-low 2.6 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in 52 appearances with the Magic. He is simply not the player he was when he signed that initial contract after the 2023-24 campaign.

Orlando doesn't need him to be. Noah Penda should have a larger role in his second season, and Isaac will be around as a veteran that can step in when injuries hinder the roster.

2. Magic Sign Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic receives a pass against Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Magic fans were certainly excited when the team signed fan favorite Nikola Vucevic to a one-year deal worth $3.8 million. Vucevic comes to the team after spending last year with the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics.

Vucevic may not be the player he was when he left Orlando in 2021 in a trade with the Bulls. He can still provide depth at the center position with Goga Batadze, behind starter Wendell Carter Jr., who was ironically acquired by the Magic in the Vucevic blockbuster over five years ago.

The Magic are getting good value for Vucevic, who averaged a double-double in the 2024-25 campaign and can still be one of the better offensive backup centers in the league.

1. Magic Hire Sean Sweeney

New Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney poses for portraits before his introductory press conference. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, this offseason is defined by Orlando's decision to move on from Jamahl Mosley after five seasons and insert Sean Sweeney into the head coaching role. It's Sweeney's first chance to lead a basketball team after he led the San Antonio Spurs as an associate head coach to the NBA Finals last season.

Sweeney has been an assistant in the league for over a decade, with stops with the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks, and most recently the Spurs. His defensive schemes helped the Spurs build their identity last season, and they would not have made it to the Finals without him.

The Magic hope that his coaching can translate to this roster that has made it to the playoffs in each of the last three years but has failed to win a series and has not advanced past the first round since 2010.