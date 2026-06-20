Why Magic should use 2026 NBA Draft Pick on Trevon Brazile

The Orlando Magic currently have the 46th pick in the 2026 NBA draft.

Jeff Weltman confirmed at the Magic's press conference welcoming new Head Coach Sean Sweeney that this team is happy with its group, signaling that this team will likely stay put or even consider selling the 2nd-rounder for cash considerations as they’ve done before with a pick in this range.

If they do wind up holding onto this pick, however, or if they trade up slightly in search of another potential rotation player, this draft class is loaded with talented options to consider that should still be available even in the 2nd round.

Orlando just packaged multiple future 2nds to move up for Noah Penda last season, showing a willingness to make such a move when the talent meets the value of the trade, though this also means there's less trade ammo to work with this time around, especially after sending an extra 2nd away at the trade deadline just to get off the Tyus Jones contract Orlando signed just last summer.

With so many talented prospects in this draft class, be sure to follow along with the the On SI team’s Snapshot Scouting Report series breaking down potential NBA Draft targets here.

Without further ado...



With the 46th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic select…



Arkansas F/C, Trevon Brazile

Trevon Brazile explosive athleticism pic.twitter.com/SiPWmydVtO — Pitless (@pitlessball) November 7, 2025

Why Magic should Target Trevon Brazile

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) and Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) reach for the ball in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

1) Draft Profile Strengths

Trevon Brazile is an explosive athletic rim runner built to fly down the court on fast breaks in the NBA.

Trevon doesn’t only throw down powerful dunks, he’s also an impactful, versatile frontcourt defender. Brazile offers real impact as a ball of energy both as an off-ball play finisher and as a versatile forward defender who can guard 3-5 and even use his mobility to switch onto some guards on the perimeter.

Brazile's big wing defense stands out on the tape and on the charts. Brazile stands out for his Defensive Activity and Feel, measured by Stocks (STL + BLK) Per Foul in the graph below. This shows how Trevon ranks 2nd in the class in forcing turnovers without fouling, with 1.6 Stocks Per Foul.

The fact Brazile ranks 9th in Wingspan Ratio only further highlights his defensive tools. Standing 6'10" without shoes at 220lbs with a 41" vertical leap, the physical measurable traits Brazile brings to the table are clear – this is an NBA-level athlete ready for a track meet and alley oop high jump contest.

Projecting 2026 NBA Draft Defenders



Top-5 Effective Length:



+8.3 Cameron Carr/Jayden Quaintance

+6.8 Chris Cenac

+6.5 Ebuka Okorie/Yaxel Lendeborg/Zuby Ejiofor/Morez Johnson/Tarris Reed



Top-5 Activity & Feel:



1.9 Castro

1.6 Brazile

1.5 Wilson

1.4 Yaxel/Ebuka/Zuby pic.twitter.com/s0ZDfVQcXS — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) June 8, 2026

2) Development Areas

Brazile is not known for his offensive creation as much as his play-finishing, energy, and defense.



He does have a handful of positive shooting indicators, even if late in this development. Hitting 36% 3P% on 114 3PA his senior season and 42% 3P% on 51 3PA the year before are good marks, especially for a defensive specialist. Hitting 72% of his 116 FTA this past season is another good indicator for shooting development. Being able to simply hit wide open threes, trailer threes, above the break threes, corner threes, even at standstill position, would be huge for his game and this team.



Working on his catch-and-shoot 3pt point shot, which he’s already flashed as an off-ball role player, would make him even better at attacking close outs as the last scoring option in a lineup.



Brazile already takes an efficient shot profile at the rim and in the right spots beyond the arc, which are the type of shots he'll need to take and make at the next level.

Offensively Brazile is strictly a three and rim big mostly dependent on the playmaking of others, but offers solid stationary shooting (corners, pick and pops, trailing/atb) across the entire 3pt line, and is one of the most relentless dunkers in the draft pic.twitter.com/Pqg2oNwfJM — Jesp (@jespvg) June 12, 2026

3) Brazile Fit & Opportunity with Magic

JJun 18, 2026; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney takes media questions during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Every NBA Team has. room for a versatile strong defender and energetic play finisher like Brazile, especially this Magic squad building around its plethora of on-ball creators and top scoring options.

Jamal Cain is proof of concept for this role as a three-point shooter, offensive rebounder, plus defender, and energy mover, showing all around role players have value around Orlando’s stars, especially those that treat effort as a prerequisite for playing time, not a choice.

Brazile's playing experience alongside Anthony Black at Arkansas only sweetens the deal. While Trevon's age is older for most NBA Draft prospects, there's eventually a breaking point where the win-now competitive capabilities of a 23-year old ready to contribute right away outweighs the unknown and unlikely potential of a 19-year old, especially the later you go in the Draft.

Brazile's defense, energy, play-finishing at he rim, and positional versatility are all NBA-ready skills ready to translate instantly to the next level.

There’s clearly room in this Magic front court for more high energy, high-flying, highly versatile two-way players to round out this playoff team's depth.

