The Orlando Magic take on the Detroit Pistons for the second time this week. The two teams faced off on Tuesday, with Orlando falling 104-86.

Detroit played without Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren and Duncan Robinson; they will do so again, as all three are ruled out today.

The Orlando Magic will be in a better position this time around against the Pistons. Not only are they facing a short-handed version of the No. 3 team in the East, but Orlando is coming off a big win over the Wizards. (That win led to the Wizards's firing of coach Brian Keefe.).

The Magic played very well against Washington

It was a great team effort against the Washington Wizards. Six Magic finished in double figures. Three of them were starters, and three came off the bench: Franz Wagner (23 points), Wendell Carter Jr. (17 points), Jalen Suggs (11 points), Tristan da Silva (22 points), Nikola Vucevic (15 points) and Jevon Carter (17 points).

Orlando moved the ball around well, finishing with 34 assists.

The Magic were efficient against Washington, shooting 51.2% from the field and 47.4% from beyond the arc. They turned the ball over six times throughout the first three quarters; five of their 11 total turnovers came in the fourth quarter.

Orlando established an advantage early, especially with their strong offensive production, and they kept that rolling.

The Magic did not play like this against Detroit on Tuesday. Only three players reached double figures: Wagner, Desmond Bane and da Silva. They shot 41.0% from the field and 33.3% from deep. The Magic also had 20 turnovers.

The team production against Washington bodes well for their rematch against the Pistons if Detroit contains Wagner.

The Magic played well in multiple areas, and it gives them a better foundation entering this matchup. Orlando entered the first matchup against Detroit off the 116-96 loss to Washington.

A shorthanded Pistons team furthers their chance to thrive

The Magic can make a statement in this game. Going up against a Pistons team without Cunningham, Duren and Robinson again allows them to showcase how strong a response they can have to their first matchup.

Facing a top team in the East is tough; the Magic have a perfect chance to continue their momentum from the Wizards game and secure a win against Detroit, given who the Pistons will be without.

The Magic have a clearer path to do this, and they must take advantage of that.