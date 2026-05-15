Already a 3x NBA Champ and 3x All-Star over a storied 15-year playing career, Sam Cassell added to his trophy collection in 2024 with another championship ring, this time as Assistant Coach with the Boston Celtics.

Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazulla describes Cassell as a great coach who 'knows how to communicate with every single player'.

Working with multiple young star guards at each stop, Cassell has helped develop the games of Tyrese Maxey in Phiadelphia, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Los Angeles, to John Wall in Washington.

Reportedly in final conversations for the Head Coaching job at his alma mater of Florida State University, Cassell looked to succeed Leonard Hamilton after the longtime coach's retirement, before the job eventually went to another former Seminole, Luke Loucks.

Despite putting in 18 years of service as an NBA assistant coach with four different organizations (Wizards, Clippers, 76ers Celtics), helping young prospects develop into pros at each stop, Cassell has somehow not been given the chance to lead an NBA franchise as Head Coach, always coming up just short in 'the final conversations for the job'.

Are the Orlando Magic the right fit for Sam Cassell to finally take the reigns as an NBA team's head honcho holding the clipboard?

Quotes from Sam Cassell, Charles Lee, and Kevin Garnett

Mar 17, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell smiles while talking to guard James Harden during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images | Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

On his Head Coaching Desires, Cassell told Bobby Krivitsky of Hardwood Houdini:

God is good You know what I'm saying? So I am not giving up.



Hopefully, it happens for me.



I would like to have an opportunity to coach one of these teams, but the enjoyment I get from being a coach in basketball is seeing young men, when they are first getting in the league, and their progress in life in becoming good basketball players, becoming family men, and becoming fathers.



That is the part I enjoy.



The coaching thing – I would love to have an opportunity to do it



I am striving for it because I still love this. I would not do it if I did not love it at all. I love this. I love what I am doing.



I always have a smile on my face. I am just upbeat. I enjoy being a part of the Association, especially being part of the Boston Celtics. Sam Cassell

On Cassell's willingness to adjust and the need for Boston to change to a multi-option read-oriented offense once their pick-and-roll attack around Tatum was ruled out for season:

We have to play faster because the league is turning that way, and we do not want to be the team that is left out.



The coaching staff also had to figure out how to overcome losing the option of leaning on pick-and-rolls that centered on Jayson Tatum methodically attacking the weak link in the defense that switched on to him – the answer has been a beautiful, multi-option, read-oriented offense. Sam Cassell

Kevin Garnett wants to see his former teammate be a head coach, often praising the value of the veteran Cassell's leadership and uplifting communication.

Current Charlotte Head Coach Charles Lee spoke on his year working with Sam Cassell on Boston's staff, saying, "He brought a joy… A knowledge of what it takes to win… He’s just an all-around great coach and a great person, so it was just an honor."

Charles Lee on his year with the Celtics with Sam Cassell — the latter told me in February that he is still interested in head-coaching opportunities:



“He brought a joy…A knowledge of what it takes to win…He’s just an all-around great coach and a great person, so it was just… https://t.co/JPK1jlKcxZ pic.twitter.com/4K9QcBuOiC — Bobby Krivitsky (@BobbyKrivitsky) April 7, 2026

How Cassell can rebuild Magic culture on the fly

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) puts his arm around guard Anthony Black (0) in the second half against the Detroit Pistons during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In what ways could Cassell stir Orlando into the right direction?

A proven star-guard whisperer, Cassell could help unlock Orlando's depth of talented young guards Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, and Jase Richardson.

An offensive guru who understands the value of spacing and how to unlock it, Cassell could unlock this Magic offense in a variety of ways, prioritizing whichever option best creates good looks for the team consistently.

Orlando's best actions tend to involve Franz Wagner & Wendell Carter Jr. in Pick-and-Roll, aka The Wagna-Carta Connection; or Desmond Bane in handoffs; or Paolo Banchero in *any* playtype. Cassell could look at this information, along with Orlando's mix of connector D&3 guards, and create the best system he can come up with, while not being tied down to any one concept.

The coach the Magic need is the one that can maintain any semblance of the defensive principles introduced by Jamahl Mosley while simultaneously untapping the potential of this offensive attack; Orlando needs a creative coach at the helm to find the ultimate balance of their best players' gravity – the shooting gravity of Bane, Suggs, Black and the rim gravity of Banchero, Wagner, and Carter – with each player offering a different share of gravity in both aspects.

Sam Cassell has been in the NBA as a player or coach every year since 1994; he's seen every problem, seen all sorts of solutions, and seen legions of success.

Based on praise from every former teammate, player, coach, executive he's interacted with, Cassell seems to be one of the most beloved, supported, and popular figures in the basketball industry.

The Orlando Magic should be the team to finally tap on Cassell's shoulder; it's past time he gets a shot, and this Magic roster needs the creativity of an offensive guru who's already seen it all.