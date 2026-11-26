Through 17 games, the Orlando Magic are still stuck in the middle of the East at 7-10, owning the league's 21st-ranked adjusted offensive rating and 15th-ranked defensive rating.

It's been another difficult start to the season for the team in blue. But during the time of thanks, here is what we are thankful for in 2027!

Franz Wagner's breakthrough as a lead creator

Nov 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) is congratulated by teammates after the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Together, while neither are great shooters, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero make a tantalizing 1-2 tandem. Though we haven't gotten to see them together very often over the last three years.

Banchero injured his ankle in the second game of the season. From that point forward, Wagner's been arguably a top-10 player in the NBA, taking a real step as a lead creator.

You can't go anywhere without someone saying that the 6-foot-10 German wing is leading the NBA in drives. Well, we're going to repeat it -- he's leading the lead in drives! But Wagner's taken a leap as a play finisher. He's shooting a career-best 75.3 percent at the rim (87th percentile), also converting 44.1 percent on short 2s (66th percentile), according to Cleaning The Glass.

He's a walking paint touch -- and the Magic's only real source of self creation. Wagner's having an All-Star-caliber season, averaging 24.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and a career-high 8.1 assists on 55.0 percent true shooting.

Anthony Black's development

Nov 20, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) shoots the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Life was looking fairly bleak for Black as he entered his third year in 2025-26. Now, we're all questioning whether or not he will even be on the Magic next year because of how well he's played the last two years (we will cross that bridge when we get there).

Black has struggled lately. But he's still averaging 15.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists on 43.1 percent shooting and 39.1 percent 3-point range. That's a big uptick from his 33.8 3-point percentage over first three seasons.

He's still not a reliable self-creator yet. His decision-making isn't always perfect. But Black's growth as a spot-up shooter is quite encouraging, and he's far more comfortable navigating the nooks and crannies as a slasher than he was earlier in his career. Plus, his versatility and playmaking defensively make him one of the Magic's more scalable players.

For an organization bereft of true developmental stories in recent memory, Black is one of them. Hopefully, they find room for him beyond this year.

Sean Sweeney

Nov 16, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney watches from the sidelines as they take on the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It hasn't quite worked out yet, but I am still a believer in Sean Sweeney.

It's hard to be completely out on a first-year head coach after just 17 games. Orlando is just 7-10 while being 1-6 at home and 2-7 against teams above .500 or better. But I think that's more of a roster construction issue than Sweeney himself.

What he's changed offensively philosophically is a step in the right direction, and the hope is that he can guide a turnaround defensively, the most concerning element through the first month.