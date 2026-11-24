At this time last year, Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner was coming off a 37-point performance against the New York Knicks, one off from tying a career high and the eighth time reaching at least 35-plus points in a single game.

While he was still on the outside-looking-in on an All-Star appearance, it was within reach. But an early December ankle sprain threw off that down the drain. You could have argued the same in 2024-25, when he tore his right oblique.

We're not in December yet *gulp*, but Wagner is once again vying for his first career All-Star bid. But his case now is as strong as ever.

According to ESPN's Ben Golliver, the Magic co-star is one of the 24 names who should be picked to head to Phoenix this February. Here was the case he made:

"Wagner breaks from that pattern as an aspiring first-time selection whose Magic have been digging out of a 2-7 start. The German forward was on track to be an All-Star two years ago before he was sidelined by an oblique injury, and he has been even better this season in Paolo Banchero's absence (ankle).



The 25-year-old Wagner is posting career highs in scoring, rebounds and assists, and he has demonstrated significant growth as a playmaker under new coach Sean Sweeney. After averaging fewer than four assists per game during his first five seasons, Wagner is one of only five players averaging at least eight assists this season." ESPN's Ben Golliver

Examining Franz Wagner's All-Star Case

Nov 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) is congratulated by teammates after the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is still some uncertainty whether the format of "USA v. World" will remain the same, with eight "World" and 16 "USA" All-Stars. The format has changed each of the last three seasons, so it shouldn't surprise anyone if it's modified again.

To Golliver's point, he is having the best season of his career to date, averaging 24.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals. He's a walking paint touch and is finishing at the rim at a 76.5 percent clip (86th percentile), according to Cleaning The Glass. He also sports career marks in assist percentage (41.0!) and defensive rebounding rate.

He's done everything for Orlando, who rests in the middle-of-the-pack of the East at 7-9.

Beyond that, he's tied for seventh in 30-point games (5), T-6 in 30-point double-doubles (2) and eight-assist games (8). Orlando is 19.1 points better per 100 possessions with Wagner on the court than the inverse (95th percentile), including 15.8 points better offensively (97th) and 8.6 points better in the halfcourt (89th).

Right now, the production is there, but now the hope is that the injuries subsides, especially when Paolo Banchero returns.