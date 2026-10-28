Why To Watch Magic Vs. Raptors After The Win Over The Knicks

After securing their first win of the season - the first with head coach Sean Sweeney at the helm - the Magic have another game on the road.

The Magic off against the Toronto Raptors for the first of their two matchups this week. The Magic and Raptors also play each other on Oct. 30.

There will be questions surrounding the Orlando Magic this week, especially being down Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs.

This game is a great opportunity to get answers, especially with Orlando coming off the win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Here is why fans should tune in to the game today.

A huge test for Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner has the opportunity to make a statement, and it is one he should make with the Magic down Banchero.

Wagner dominated in the fourth quarter against the Knicks and showed a great ability to thrive in the paint.

However, Wagner and the Magic are facing the team with the best defensive rating in the league, although the Raptors will be without Kawhi Leonard.

Wagner needs to be consistent with the high-level production he showed against New York. This is now more challenging due to this Raptors defense.

But that means if he thrives again, it will have even more meaning.

How Desmond Bane looks

There are quite a few players to bring up, but Desmond Bane is the one to focus on. Bane is averaging 15 points per game on 33.3% shooting from the field and 28.6% shooting from beyond the arc.

In the win against New York, Bane scored his most points (22), shot his best from the field (46.2%) and shot his best from deep (44.4%) this season.

It will be big if this game against New York marked a turnaround for Bane. His shooting accuracy is not near his percentages in the 2025-26 regular season.

Getting Bane going, especially down Banchero and Suggs, will be key for the Magic this week.

The game will help test response

These two matchups against Toronto with no games in between will test the Magic's ability to respond.

If Orlando wants to be a playoff team, that means facing the same opponent for consecutive games.

Being able to adjust is key, and the games against the Raptors will be a great early test to see how well the Magic and Sweeney can adjust.

Although this game won't test the response, it will be worth the watch to see what areas the Magic need to respond in. Then, fans can determine how well they live up to that in the second matchup.