Can the Magic Survive their Stretch Without Paolo Banchero?

It seems like a never-ending story when it comes to Paolo Banchero and his injury luck. Banchero suffered a low grade ankle sprain after Jalen Suggs came crashing down on Banchero's ankle.

The reported timetable for Banchero's return is 4-6 weeks which could put him out for the whole month of November.

The Magic, coming off a win in New York against the defending champion Knicks, will now face the Raptors in Toronto twice before facing a rough month of November. And they will almost certainly also do so without Suggs, their starting point guard, who was injured himself in that Knicks game, severely twisting his knee. (The Magic was awaiting results, but it didn't appear promising).

This gauntlet begins with a matchup against the Boston Celtics before heading west for a road trip against the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, and Utah Jazz. Orlando will then return home to take on the Milwaukee Bucks before traveling to Boston for another meeting with the Celtics. The Magic will continue with games against the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, and Washington Wizards before returning home to face the Detroit Pistons. They will then travel to Washington and Detroit for another pair of road games before opening December against the Dallas Mavericks.

Orlando will also have four NBA Cup group-stage games during this stretch, facing the Toronto Raptors on October 30, Milwaukee Bucks on November 13, Brooklyn Nets on November 20, and Detroit Pistons on November 24. Without Paolo Banchero, this demanding stretch could test the Magic's depth and ability to stay competitive against a mix of playoff contenders and rebuilding teams.

Paolo Banchero speaks with the media after today's shootaround. https://t.co/VcvwJ3P9NR pic.twitter.com/UnLcKCbFbB — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) October 25, 2026

With the way the NBA schedule is created and the potential for the NBA Cup games not to matter, I would predict Banchero comes back in the middle of December, but that's just speculation. The question is can the Magic survive without Banchero.

Orlando has the talent to succeed even with Banchero gone, but it is their schedule that is concerning to me. Without Banchero's scoring punch, the Magic are going to have a tough time beating some of these teams. The focus shifts to Wagner and Bane, and it will require the bench to step up big time.

A successful period of time while Banchero is gone will be floating around .500 giver or take 2 games. The biggest X-Factor in the Magic's success without Banchero will be Anthony Black and his acclimation to Sean Sweeney's system, Desmond Bane reminding the league why Orlando traded for him, and Wendell Carter Jr's continued dominance.

As the Magic get more acclimated to Sweeney's system, I believe they can survive this stretch without Banchero, and ultimately propel forward when he returns.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 23, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Magic have been in this spot before without Paolo Banchero for a long period of time. it comes at a rough spot in Orlando's schedule because they haven't won a game against two playoff-caliber opponents to begin the season, whereas you would have liked to have gotten a bode of confidence before Banchero went down with an injury.

Things could go incredibly wrong but there is still a ton of talent on this Magic roster that can withstand his absence for however long it may be. Ultimately, this could end up being the kick in the butt the Magic need to spark something and get some momentum early on. It may not be resolved on this road trip, but I think Orlando's hard work in getting acclimated to Sean Sweeney's system will soon pay off."

Ethan Skolnick

Oct 21, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) defends Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"There is plenty of evidence at this point that Franz Wagner is more dynamic when Banchero doesn't play, and that's what must be the hope now. He and Bane will be the hubs of the offense, and everyone else will get in line behind them. Suggs's injury is problematic on the defensive side, but more Anthony Black minutes probably will help the offense; Suggs has shot terribly dating back to the first round series against Detroit. And Jase Richardson will need to progress quickly, to give Orlando a bit more ball-handling.

It's very possible that the Magic could go .500 through this period, just to stay afloat, and the bigger problem will come when Banchero is back and he and Wagner must against find a fit. That was the case in reverse last season, when Wagner missed time and then tried to come back. All in all, it will be interesting to watch; this stretch may influence some of the Magic's future roster decisions."