Orlando Magic Could Add Consistent 20-Point Scorer To Fill Backcourt Need
As the postseason ended for the Orlando Magic, there were a couple of glaring weaknesses.
One of them was backcourt offensive production.
Starters Cory Joseph and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averaged a combined 10 points during the five-game series versus the Boston Celtics.
Nearly all of the scoring responsibility was left on Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, who averaged a combined 55.2 points. More talent is needed in the backcourt along with a returning Jalen Suggs.
Andy Quach of the Pelican Debrief proposed a trade that sends Magic center Goga Bitadze, guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, guard Cory Joseph and a No. 25 pick (via Denver Nuggets) in exchange for Pelicans guard CJ McCollum.
"I've brought this up before, but CJ McCollum would be an absolutely harmonious fit for the Orlando Magic," Quach stated. "In his time in New Orleans, he went from being a capable outside shooter, as he was with the Portland Trail Blazers, to one of the most lethal outside bombs in the entire league."
Although McCollum, 33, is entering the later stage of his career on an expiring deal, he has averaged at least 20 points the last 10 seasons.
"Adding CJ would instantly change Orlando's offensive gravity," Quach wrote. "Not only is he a high-volume bomber, but he can launch from a variety of different ways: off the catch, off the dribble, on the move, etc. With a quick trigger and a deep range, having a sniper like McCollum on the court would prevent defenses from being able to load up on Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero."
This trade hurts the Magic defensively but bolsters offense. They also still maintain the No. 16 pick.
Andrew Cherico is a contributor to the Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at andrewbelmont03@gmail.com