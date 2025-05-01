Orlando Magic's Jalen Suggs Seeks Growth After Season-Ending Surgery
The Orlando Magic won in Toronto on Jan. 3, but their hopes of winning their first playoff series since 2010 realistically ended when Jalen Suggs needed a wheelchair to exit the court.
The Magic point guard leapt forward in anticipation of an Immanuel Quickley pass that was never thrown and wound up writhing on the ground in pain, holding his back, unable to stand on his own. Suggs would return for one more game after back spasms took him out north of the border, but the left knee discomfort he experienced in the weeks where he was trying to heal up ultimately required season-ending arthroscopic surgery to remove cartilage.
In games that the 23-year-old Suggs appeared in, Orlando went 20-15. The Magic was 21-26 when he was absent. While the team suffered through other injuries and won a Southeast Division title, his absence was glaring. That’s why it was important to see him handling the end of his fourth pro season, arguably the most frustrating given how it ended, like a veteran.
Although he badly wanted to be out there against the Boston Celtics after averaging 14.7 points in his first playoff run against the Cleveland Cavs, Suggs did manage to work on improving his craft despite being inactive.
“I thought they just gave me a really dope opportunity to not only learn how to use it, but for me to understand the true power that my voice carries,” Suggs said at the Magic’s media exit interviews. “I’m more of a lead by action type of person, and I think that’s part of my evolution, and part of the reason why this happened was so I could work on my voice and my presence outside of just playing.
“It was dope. I got to sit with the coaches the whole series, so I feel like I looked at it from a completely different lens.”
Orlando’s season ended with fans playing the “what if” game over star forward Paolo Banchero picking up a fifth foul in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round series against Boston after being the recipient of a Jaylen Brown elbow underneath the rim.
However, you can go all the way back to the second game of 2025 to wonder how this group might have fared in a season where they looked like a top-four team in the Eastern Conference following a 15-7 start. The Magic may never have been in the crosshairs of the defending champs if they had a healthy Suggs leading the way. He ultimately finished the season with career-high averages in scoring (16.2) and rebounding (4.0).
“I’m at a point now where I feel so good and comfortable and confident, I want to speed up,” Suggs said in response to how his rehab is going. “I’m getting my knee used to movement again. It feels a lot better. There’s no pain. There’s just slight uncomfort in some movements, so again, going at the pace that things are going, you know, we’re trying to make sure that we’re ready for each step, each goal marker.”
Barring a major roster shake-up that doesn’t appear likely, Suggs’ ramping up to be ready for training camp may just be the most important variable to monitor over the next few months. The team needs to address its scoring lulls and some question marks about their depth, but having Suggs back to serve as the catalyst at both ends will go a long way in determining next season’s success.
Suggs is adamant he won’t dial back his intensity and wouldn’t be him if he didn’t throw his body around, so getting back to full strength is dedicated entirely to being able to pick up where he left off.
“My mindset is preparing to get back to where we just came from, which is a playoff series. Like I said, I waited all year for it, and then I had to miss it,” Suggs said. “That was great motivation for me last summer, to go and grind, and get in a great space, both physically and mentally.”
More physical therapy and mental growth awaits Suggs, so the fact he’s hungry to tackle challenges and move forward is as crucial to the Magic as him improving his perimeter touch. Banchero and Franz Wagner are tremendous building blocks, but Suggs’ contributions are vital.
Missing out on a playoff run due to injury is a proven driving force for those who handle it constructively. That Orlando’s point guard has his head in the right place in conquering the process sets him up well for a big bounce-back season.
Tony Mejia is a contributor to The Magic Insider. He can be reached at tnyce1414@gmail.com