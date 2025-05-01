Perimeter-Challenged Orlando Magic Could Find Relief From Phoenix Suns
With a first-round playoff exit in the books, the Orlando Magic look to address team needs via the draft and free agency.
Orlando has its core in Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, but desperately needs a key element in today's high-scoring NBA landscape: shooting.
Out of 30 teams, the Magic were last in 3-point percentage, shooting 31.8 percent. In the playoffs, it dipped to 26.3 percent. Of the 16 teams that made the playoffs, Orlando was again at the bottom from the arc.
Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman recently addressed the outlook for free agency.
"I think for the first time, nothing can be off the table for us," Weltman said.
Weltman also recognizes future acquisitions will come via trade. This is where the Phoenix Suns could come into play.
John Voita of Bright Side Of The Sun proposed a potential trade that would send Phoenix's Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen to Orlando. O'Neale and Allen both shot over 40 percent from 3 this season.
Voita highlights the cap relief the Suns would benefit from in unloading the two players. A potential trade piece for the Magic might include Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who is coming off an underwhelming season and is due $21.6 million next season. There is also Goga Bitadze, who earns $15.9 million over the next two years.
If the Magic can complete a deal, they may have a solution to their perimeter struggles.
MORE MAGIC COVERAGE
Could the Magic target Giannis?
Magic could find scoring relief in trade for All-Star
Orlando had serious shooting woes against Celtics
Don Strouble is a contributor to the Magic Insider. He can be reached at dondrums727455@gmail.com
X: @DonDocuments407