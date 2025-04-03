G League Magic's Castleton Lands Back on NBA Roster with 10-Day Contract
Osceola Magic center Colin Castleton is heading back into the NBA.
Following a brief return to the Orlando Magic's G League affiliate after two 10-day contracts with the Toronto Raptors, the Philadelphia 76ers officially signed Castleton to a 10-day contract on Thursday.
The Stein Line first reported the news on Wednesday afternoon.
Castleton, a former Michigan Wolverine and Florida Gator, played 10 games with the Raptors during his near three-week stint with the team. He averaged 6.9 points and 7.4 rebounds in 25.9 minutes a game, and made four starts.
He's played 36 career NBA games.
Osceola traded for Castleton after he was waived from his two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this season. He's played 17 games (16 starts) with the Magic G League team, averaging 17.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. He recently posted 20 points and 13 rebounds in the game that clinched Oscolea the No. 1 seed in the G League Eastern Conference playoffs for a second consecutive year.
The final day of the NBA regular season is April 13, meaning Castleton and the Sixers will have no need to sign a second 10-day contract at its conclusion.
Osceola maintains his returning player rights.
The top-seeded Magic G League, led by reigning Coach of the Month Dylan Murphy and Player of the Week Mac McClung, hosts the Indiana Mad Ants in the Eastern Conference Semifinal game Thursday from Osceola Heritage Park.
The game will air live on ESPNews.
