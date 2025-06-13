Orlando Magic Get Paolo Banchero PG Help in Mock Draft
The Orlando Magic are less than two weeks away from the NBA Draft, and they have a pair of first-round picks to work with.
The first pick comes at No. 16, where they could land a high-level prospect to add to their core.
The Athletic's Zach Harper conducted a recent mock draft where the Magic selected BYU point guard Egor Demin.
"Orlando gets to keep its love of size on the perimeter moving ahead, and Demin does have a tremendous feel for the game," Harper wrote.
"His passing ability is the best in this class. He’s just not a good shot maker from the outside. The Magic will need to develop that, but he can see over most defenders, deliver the ball to Paolo Banchero and likely fit in with the team’s defensive concept because of his size."
Demin, a Russian-born player who stands 6-8, averaged 10.6 points and 5.5 assists with the Cougars in his only collegiate season. He was able to help BYU reach the Sweet 16 for a second consecutive season.
The Magic could benefit from adding a point guard to help them create a more-balanced offense, but that doesn't mean Demin fits the bill.
Orlando needs more scoring help, and Demin's 27.3 percent shooting from the perimeter doesn't help fill a need.
The Magic are more likely to trade the draft rights to Demin or the pick to land someone who has proven to be an established shooter in the NBA.
MORE MAGIC COVERAGE
Re-Draft Shows Orlando Magic's Cole Anthony May Have Been A Steal In 2020
Orlando Magic Could Be On Similar Path To Success As Oklahoma City Thunder
Orlando Magic Remain Diligent With Major Free Agency Decisions