NBA Insider Names Orlando Magic As Wild Card In Kevin Durant Sweepstakes
ESPN insider Shams Charania reported the Phoenix Suns will likely trade Kevin Durant this offseason, increasing speculation over which teams will push for the aging superstar. Charania noted five teams have expressed strong interest, but acknowledged several wildcard suitors emerging, including the Orlando Magic.
Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor recently proposed a deal suggesting Durant takes the Magic to the next level of contention.
"Jonathan Isaac and Cole Anthony works financially and two firsts," O'Connor said. "Maybe it ends up being more picks, but that's just for the sake of the deal. This is a no-brainer. You're one of the crappiest 3-point shooting teams in the entire NBA. Kevin Durant immediately dramatically improves that, especially for what you'd be giving up in a deal like that one."
In addition to elite shooting, the two-time Finals MVP would offer championship experience to a young Magic lineup. Despite battling injuries, Durant hasn't shown signs of slowing down in his Suns tenure, averaging 26.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.6 assists on 42.7 percent 3-point shooting.
Durant is no stranger to Banchero, as viral social media clips of them working out together have resurfaced.
While the idea of Durant joining Orlando’s core is appealing, it’s hard to imagine the Suns not asking for more. On The Kevin O’Connor Show, Dan Titus mentioned that a potential deal may involve dealing rising star Jalen Suggs.
"If I'm the Orlando Magic, that's the type of thing that I'm thinking about, because you desperately need three-point shooting," Titus said. "I think they need a true point guard. I think Jalen Suggs is vastly underrated. What that team was when he was active and healthy defensively, and just what he brings to them, I would say that I think if I'm the Suns, I would ask for Suggs in the return for that trade. But if I'm Orlando, I would say no, it's not worth giving him up. But Durant, that's the right direction."
