Orlando Magic Remain Diligent With Major Free Agency Decisions
The Orlando Magic are a few weeks away from free agency, where they will have to find ways to improve the roster in order to get past the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
The Magic have failed to advance past the first round in each of the past two years, which instills a reasonable goal of winning at least one playoff series in 2026.
CBS Sports previewed the Magic's free agency outlook and detailed what the team must do to accomplish its goals.
"Orlando's task this summer is to get more dynamic on the offensive side of the floor after struggling to score enough against Boston in a first-round slugfest. Big changes would require trades, but they could decline an option or two to create some roster openings."
The Magic have four players (Gary Harris, Caleb Houstan, Cory Joseph, and Moe Wagner) on team options for the upcoming season, and will likely have to re-negotiate these contracts to get some flexibility for the roster. The Magic could also consider these team options to utilize the players as trade pieces for potential deals that would help them acquire necessary offensive pieces.
The Magic and the rest of the NBA begin free agency on June 30.
