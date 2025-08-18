Orlando Magic Sign Free Agent Guard To Exhibit-10 Contract
The Orlando Magic are a team that can't have too much guard depth. After a 12th consecutive season finishing in the bottom half of offensive efficiency, the Magic are trying everything to maintain productivity from their guards all season long.
The Magic are equipped with Jalen Suggs, Jett Howard, Anthony Black, Jase Richardson, and Desmond Bane as guards. Former New Orleans Pelicans, Philadelphia 76ers, and Golden State Warriors guard Lester Quinones is signing to the Magic on an exhibit-10 contract.
An exhibit-10 contract is a non-guaranteed contract at the minimum NBA salary. Teams can release a player on an exhibit-10 contract at any time without any financial repercussions, but the player can attend training camp and fight for a roster spot or a G-League roster spot.
Quinones, 24, last played for the Pelicans Summer League team in Las Vegas and proved to be a reliable scoring option for that team. He proved he's also not afraid to shoot from behind the arc which is another skillset Orlando simply cannot have too much of right now. The team is coming off of a league-worst 31.8 percent shooting from behind the three-point line.
In nine games played for the Pelicans last season, he averaged 8.6 points and 2.6 assists to go along 38.6 percent shooting from the field. In 31 games played for the Pelicans G-League affiliate Birmingham Squadron team, Quinones averaged 36.2 minutes, 21.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.5 steals while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from behind the three-point line.
The Squadron finished last season with 12 wins and 22 losses along with the 28th scoring offense in the G-League.
Quinones at his best is an offensive weapon worth taking a chance on. The efficiency from three is questionable considering he's only shot above 35 percent in one season where he shot 36.3 percent from three in 37 games played for the Warriors.
Not only was Orlando a very inefficienct shooting team, but they also finished eighth-worst in three-point attempts last season. Acquiring trigger-happy players like Desmond Bane and Quinones could be the spark Orlando needs to get out of the historic offensive slump the organization has been on.
Quinones went undrafted in 2022 after three seasons at Memphis University. He signed a two-way contract with the Warriors at 22-years-old and has managed to stay afloat in this league full of giants.
The 6-foot-5 Quinones looks to earn a roster spot on coach Jamahl Mosley's offensive-needy squad through this opportunity.
