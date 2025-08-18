Desmond Bane May Give Orlando Magic Higher Floor Than Expected
The Orlando Magic are getting the most hype since their Dwight Howard days.
Bleacher Report once again pegged them as an offseason winner after their blockbuster Desmond Bane trade.
"What could have happened in a year's time, though, is Bane hitting the ground sprinting at Olympic speeds in Orlando," the article wrote. "He is exactly what this offense needed, not only as a sharpshooter (career 41 percent from the perimeter) but also as a support scorer and secondary playmaker who can thrive both on and off the ball."
Many were shocked by the haul given up for the fringe All-Star, especially after a relative drop in scoring from last season. Still, the former Memphis Grizzlies star averaged 19.2 points on 48.4 percent shooting in 2024-25, illustrating his ability as an efficient offensive weapon. The article predicted that the noise around the picks will be "muted by next summer," should Bane have the impact many anticipate.
"If the Magic manage to find even an average offense with Bane—they were 27th last season—then this roster is ready to make major noise, particularly in the wide-open Eastern Conference," the article wrote. "Their second-ranked defense is fully elite, and they have one of the Association's best wing tandems in Banchero and Wagner. Throw in the many potential paths of upward mobility with this youthful roster, and Orlando's trajectory is simply an arrow pointing all the way up."
ORLANDO MAGIC POISED FOR SUCCESS FOR KEY REASON
The Orlando Magic’s offseason offensive upgrades cannot be overstated.
After finishing last in both 3-point shooting and assists, making the playoffs was impressive on its own. But with a young core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs, adding proven offensive weapons was essential to contend for a championship. Magic president Jeff Weltman delivered on his promise, acquiring veteran shooters in a move uncharacteristic of his typically conservative trade history.
Sending four first-round picks for Desmond Bane shocked the NBA, but it may be exactly what the Magic need to push past the competition in the Eastern Conference this season.Bleacher Report recently ranked the Magic among the top five teams most capable of shocking the league next season due to their key offensive acquisitions.
"[Desmond] Bane gives the Magic a reliable three-point threat to help spread the floor," the article wrote. "In addition, he's a good secondary playmaker, attacking, rotating defenses, and making the right reads. Bane does all this while taking nothing off the table on the defensive side of the court. He should slide right into the starting lineup, and the Magic should see a rise in their offensive numbers."
