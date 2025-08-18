ESPN Stat Has Defined Orlando Magic Basketball For More Than A Decade
Not everything in pro sports is as complicated as it may seem. Sometimes there are mysteries and imponderables that dominate headlines. Sometimes it can be difficult to pinpoint why something odd and unusual is happening in the NBA.
For example, Ben Simmons' sudden drop in production or the Golden State Warriors' collapse in the 2016 NBA Finals. There are some things that are hard to explain, even if it's right in front of our very eyes.
When it comes to the Orlando Magic, there's absolutely no secrets regarding what they need to improve on. The team has had the same problem for almost thirteen years now.
Magic General Manager Anthony Parker knew exactly what holes to fill this offseason. Magic fans have rejoiced this offseason after Parker helped the front office acquire guards Tyus Jones and Desmond Bane.
These two critical moves have to translate into better offense. Since 2012, the Magic have been ranked in the bottom half of offensive efficiency. There are 30 NBA teas. The highest Orlando has finished in offensive efficiency for a regular season was 17th. The next highest season after that was 21st. The Magic have had below-average offenses ever since Dwight Howard departed.
"Since trading Dwight Howard that summer, the Magic's offense has ranked, per Cleaning the Glass: 27th, 29th, 27th, 17th, 28th, 25th, 22nd, 21st, 29th, 30th, 26th, 22nd and 26th."- Zach Kram of ESPN
Bane has proven to be an efficient jump shooter while Jones has proven to be the axis that an entire offense can revolve around. Complimenting these styles of play with Banchero and Wagner's versatile offensive arsenal should lead to a more efficient and productive offense.
The Magic also finished 30th last season in three-point shooting during the regular season and the playoffs. That's an area of the game that Orlando expects Bane and Jones to fix immediately. There's another important component of this team that will indirectly help their offense as well.
Orlando has finished top-3 in defensive rating the past two seasons. Behind Coach Jamahl Mosley's gritty mindset and tactical scheming, the defense should still be able to perform at a high-level. They also lack a 30-year-old player. The team's youth will also help in getting through a grueling 82-game regular season. Top-tier defense will lead to more valuable and quicker offensive opportunities.
"A lineup built around Bane, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero should be able to score at a decent clip, and Orlando's defense should be so strong that even an average offense would be enough to contend."- Zach Kram of ESPN
The mainstream talk surrounding this offseason has been the weakness of the NBA's Eastern Conference. Major injuries and stars switching conferences has led to a potentially underwhelming landscape across the East. The Orlando Magic don't see it that way however.
It's been thirteen years but if Orlando can finally break their own threshold in offensive efficiency, they can create really fun memories for Magic fans to enjoy deep into next postseason.
