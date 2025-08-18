Magic To Face Eastern Conference Rival In Several Nationally Televised Games
The Orlando Magic will face a familiar Eastern Conference foe three times as part of a 14-game nationally televised slate next season.
Orlando will play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. on Peacock in Cleveland after hosting the Cavs two days prior in Orlando for the first meeting of the season. Recently, the Athletic marked the Jan. 26 matchup as one of 40 upcoming games for fans to get excited about.
“A couple of playoffs ago, the Magic tested the Cavs by pushing their series to seven games,” it wrote. “Now the Magic have a much more experienced duo with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. They also have Bane in the mix to add much-needed shooting and playmaking. Cleveland just had a historic season and then sputtered in the playoffs. Orlando will want to make a statement.”
The two organizations will return to Orlando for the third game of the season series on March 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Finally, the Magic will head back to Cleveland for the regular season finale against the Cavs on March 24 at 8 p.m. ET (televised on NBC/Peacock).
Over the last 16 years, Orlando and Cleveland have cultivated a growing rivalry. The 2009 Magic spoiled the Cavs’ 66-win season and a LeBron James vs. Kobe Bryant NBA Finals duel when Dwight Howard and Co. defeated Cleveland in a six-game Eastern Conference Finals series. Orlando went on to lose the Finals to Bryant and the Lakers in five games.
In 2024, a young Magic team led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner pushed the Donovan Mitchell-led Cavaliers to the brink in a seven-game brawl in which neither team won a road game. Despite having the Cavs on the ropes, Orlando could not overcome a poor shooting performance and lost Game 7, 106-94.
The Magic lost the first two meetings last season, including a 40-point rout at home on TNT on Feb. 25. However, Orlando responded by ending Cleveland’s franchise record 16-game win streak on March 16.
Now, the two rivals enter next season with new additions and the same core pieces. Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones are sure-fire upgrades for the roster, and the Cavs bring in Lonzo Ball and Larry Nance Jr. The stars for both organizations have grown significantly over the last two seasons, making for must-watch basketball.
