Banchero, Wagner Help Magic Hold Off Wizards 109-97 to Sweep Season Series
After sleepwalking through another third quarter, the Orlando Magic were in danger of letting the 17-win Washington Wizards spoil their trip to the nation's capital.
With a 31-20 advantage out of halftime, the Wizards' 16-point halftime deficit was just five. But seven quick points from Franz Wagner, aided by two blocks and a steal from Jonathan Isaac, let the Magic re-establish some control less than two minutes into the final quarter.
Orlando never fully stomped out its lowly division rival Thursday, but the Magic beat Washington 109-97. Doing so, they improved to 38-40 with four games to play in the regular season.
They swept the season series versus the Wizards and maintained control of the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament race.
Paolo Banchero's line at the half – 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists – would be a solid game for most. But he wasn't done, finishing the contest with a game-high 33 points, a career-high 18 rebounds and eight assists in 38 minutes.
Wagner wasn't far behind, posting 27 points. Banchero and Wagner extended their franchise-record streak of consecutive games each scoring 20-plus points to 10 games.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (13 points) and Wendell Carter Jr. (10, seven rebounds) also finished in double-digits.
Orlando assisted on 27 of its 38 made field goals, shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 11-of-30 from three. It made 22 of 25 free throws in the win, won the rebounding advantage 47-38 and led by as many as 19 in the victory.
The Magic defense totaled 15 stocks (seven steals + eight blocks) and held Washington to 44.7 percent shooting from the field. Wizards rookie guard Bub Carrington had a career-high 32 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
Up Next
The Magic have four days off before their final two home games of the regular season. Orlando hosts Atlanta Tuesday, April 8 at 7 p.m. ET in a pivotal game for the Play-In Tournament and Southeast division title race.
