Paolo Banchero Reflects On Draft Night; Pressure To Perform In Orlando

Don Strouble

Apr 15, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts after a play against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
It has been nearly three years since the Orlando Magic selected Paolo Banchero with the No.1 pick in the draft. Since, the 6-foot-10 Duke product cruised into stardom. A Rookie of the Year winner and now an All-Star, Banchero is the face of the franchise.

In a recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Banchero reflected on the emotions of being selected first in the draft and the pressure to perform in Orlando.

"Before the commisioner come out, all the cameras started coming to my table, and I was like, damn, it's about to be me," Banchero said. "My agent slid over the phone and it showed me a text that said I was gonna go number one, and I damn near lost it. I almost started crying right there."

Banchero was under the impression he would end up as the second or third pick, which magnified the emotions of the situation.

"Just the emotions of being content with going number two or three, and being excited about that, to being a 360, and now I'm about to go number one," Banchero said.

Banchero never visited with Orlando in the pre-draft process. When the organization selected him, it amplified the pressure to perform well.

"I visited the second pick and the third pick, OKC and Houston, but I didn't visit the Magic," Banchero said. "I had never been to Orlando, I didn't step in their building, and they still chose me."

"It was some of that pressure of, like, they're choosing me cause they really do believe that I can come change things around," Banchero added.

