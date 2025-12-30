Three new year's resolutions for Magic to keep

The Orlando Magic are getting ready for the new year as they look to build upon the momentum they have drummed up in the first half of the regular season.

Some members of the Orlando Magic On SI staff pledged some New Year's resolutions for the team that they would like to see when the ball drops for 2026.

Ethan J. Skolnick

The most important resolution for the Magic is to determine whether Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner can be contending co-stars. It's been one or the other available too often, and then at times when they both play it's been one or the other in the offense. Are they the type of duo that can make each other better, and get you to the conference finals consistently? If not, whom do you move? When? And for what?

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero makes a basket against Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener

The Magic needs to focus on a lot of things going into January and beyond, but the biggest thing is staying healthy. Orlando has had several key members of the team miss time this season due to injury, with Paolo Banchero's groin strain, Franz Wagner's high ankle sprain and Jalen Suggs' hip contusion. Moe Wagner is still recovering from his torn ACL suffered last season.

The 2025 calendar year proved that the Magic are a completely different team when not all of their players are available, especially Suggs, who provides such a dynamic energy on the defensive end of the floor.

If the Magic don't get healthy in the 2025 calendar year, they can kiss any contending or title hopes goodbye.

Matt Hanifan

It’s a long season, and it hasn’t always been pretty for Orlando. Yet, after a slow start, it’s just outside the top-10 in offense after being a bottom-third unit for north of a decade. Staying healthy will be a must, but they won’t be going anywhere with a dormant offense.

The Magic have one more game before the calendar flips over to 2026 when they take on the Indiana Pacers on the road. Tip-off is scheduled for tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

