Shaquille O'Neal Compares Tyrese Haliburton To Orlando Magic Legend
Retired NBA players often enjoy comparing the old generation of basketball to today's game. Orlando Magic legend Shaquille O'Neal is no exception, frequently chiming in with his opinion.
In an episode of The Pivot Podcast, O'Neal gave his thoughts on how a few current NBA players would have fared back in his era. He also weighed in on the current state of media coverage surrounding the league.
The four-time NBA champion showed love to two up-and-coming superstars who made deep runs in this year's playoffs. O'Neal even compared one rising point guard, who's now preparing to compete for a title, to his former running mate during his days with the Magic.
"A lot of people think that Gen Z athletes are better. I disagree," O'Neal emphasized. "But I think Anthony Edwards could have played with us. Tyrese Halliburton definitely could have played with us because he's more like Penny Hardaway where he likes to get guys involved."
O'Neal went on to say that he appreciates the more personal conversations players now have through media outlets, especially podcasts, which weren't as common during his playing days. This includes discussions like the GOAT debate, during which he posed an interesting question to the hosts about another current NBA superstar.
"What I also like about this new era is you get different conversations and then you get professional guys like us talking about it in a professional manner," he continued. "Then you get the nonprofessional guys and guys that want to be us, and then you get guys that want to be them. Now there's a million different outlets, a million different podcasts, and a million different channels. It's a great conversation."
"Like the goat conversation is a great conversation to me. I just want the proper conversation. Michael Jordan, of course, I don't mind LeBron, but where's Kobe, and should we put Steph Curry in there now," O'Neal asked?
