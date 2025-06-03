Three Role Players Orlando Magic Could Trade During Free Agency
Limited on cap space, the Orlando Magic are tasked with the challenge of surrounding Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner with a strong supporting cast in hopes of a championship. Building through the draft helped retain picks and limit large contracts. With extensions kicking in for Wagner and Jalen Suggs, roster management gets expensive quickly. Still needing to improve, trades are on the table.
CBS Sports recently suggested the Magic could move Cole Anthony's expiring deal. An inconsistent shooter who's struggled to find a consistent role, averaging just 9.4 points this season.
"Anthony isn't the asset that's going to get Orlando its scorer," the article wrote. "But he's probably going to be in the trade because, functionally, he's the player that addition would be replacing. If Anthony had developed a bit more, maybe he could've solved the offense problem internally."
Gary Harris and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are also viewed as expendable after underperforming relative to their contract value. Aside from Caldwell-Pope’s rookie season, both posted career lows in scoring.
"Harris fell off as a player this season and barely does much of anything inside of the arc anymore," the article said. "He might be a nice veteran for certain locker rooms, though, and the Magic could use his contract in their search for a point guard. Caldwell-Pope fell off of a cliff this year in Orlando. Was that because of age? Or was it situational? He did go from playing with a three-time MVP known for his passing to an offense devoid of spacing that was frequently without its ball-handlers. The Magic would love to get off of this contract, but the second year will make it difficult."