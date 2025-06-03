Orlando Magic Pay Homage To Roots With New Logo, Jerseys
After 16 years with the same jersey and 14 years with the same logo, the Orlando Magic unveiled a massive rebrand by paying homage to their roots.
The new lettering on the jersey replaces the “A” in “Orlando” or “Magic” with a star, sparking nostalgia from the Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway era. In the official press release, the team said the design reflects their championship aspirations.
"As the Orlando Magic continue to propel forward, the team unveiled a new logo and three new uniforms during a special celebration today at the Kia Center," the press release stated. "With the team and Magic brand continuing to grow, the new logo fondly revisits the Magic’s history making an iconic and fan-favorite franchise symbol “the star” once again. The logo evolves with a nod towards nostalgia featuring a legendary, star-centric logo displaying a “reach for the stars” mentality to match the team’s championship ideals."
"It also stays true to the team’s roots continuing with the colors of Magic blue, Magic black and Magic silver," the press release added. "The updated look includes the team’s secondary logo with the iconic star behind the ball appearing in motion, reflecting the team propelling forward and building on the heritage and history of the Magic from its birth in 1989."
The pinstripes are back in three combinations, including one that resembles a pregame warm-up jacket.
"Association (white), Icon (blue) and Statement (black) have evolved into modern classics, honoring the rich history of the Magic’s most iconic jerseys while ushering in a new era of Orlando Magic basketball," the press release read. "With the return of the bold pinstripes, the MAGIC and ORLANDO wordmarks, uniform trim and bold star on the shorts of the Association and Icon editions, the uniforms are a nostalgic tribute to a favorite of the Magic’s fanbase while being on trend with current and future style. The Statement uniform, the only Jordan brand uniform in the lineup, is influenced by the Orlando Magic’s original on-court warm-up jackets with bold pinstripes and the new star-centric icon featured on the shorts."