Shaquille O'Neal Says Ex-Teammate Could Have Been Top 3 Player

Don Strouble

Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Shaquille O'Neal arrives on the red carpet before the Emirates NBA Cup semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Shaquille O'Neal arrives on the red carpet before the Emirates NBA Cup semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
The duo of Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway was a lethal force that vaulted the Orlando Magic into title contention. Recently, O'Neal lavished Hardaway with praise on The Pivot Podcast. O'Neal threatened to leave Orlando if they didn't get Hardaway on the roster.

"I said if y'all don't get him, when my deal is up in two years, I'm gonna be looking to do something else," O'Neal said.

Orlando initially took Chris Webber in the 1993 draft, leading O'Neal to rage.

"They draft C-Webb, I tear my kitchen up," O'Neal said.

Shortly after taking Webber, the Magic traded for Hardaway. It began a three-season run, which led to the franchise's first Finals appearance.

"He was Kobe [Bryant] before Kobe, Penny Hardaway was a cold cat," O'Neal said. "He really was."

O'Neal believes they could have won multiple titles together if he stayed in Orlando with Hardaway. However, O'Neal was lured to the Los Angeles Lakers by a larger contract the Magic were unwilling to match.

"I always think about if we would've stayed together, how many we could've got," O'Neal said. "Penny was that good."

"It took Kobe two, maybe two and a half years to get to that level," O'Neal added. "Penny came in, he was already like that."

O'Neal said if it weren't for the injuries Hardaway dealt with, he would've been a top-3 player in the league.

