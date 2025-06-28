Should Orlando Magic Go After Future Hall Of Famer In Wild Free Agency Period?
Less than a month ago, Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley had this to say while appearing on "The Starting Lineup" podcast with Brian Scalabrine & Frank Isola regarding the approach to a wild free agency season.
"So you have to balance exactly what do you go get," Mosley said. "What do you need, and you try to take a step all the way back, cause when we were healthy there was some things that we had that we were very capable of doing, but there's also always need for improvement no matter what you do in every offseason."
What can the Orlando Magic do to improve headed into free agency when it officially opens Monday at 6 p.m. ET?
The Magic will be paying big money for the roster they have, which doesn't give them a lot of flexibility to make acquisitions without trading for them. The club is $42 million under the cap and they dipped into the luxury tax after the Desmond Bane trade. Magic general manager Anthony Parker drafted Michigan State guard Jase Richardson at No. 25
Parker has no expiring contracts on his books. The Magic retained all the players they didn't trade from last season's roster.
After the departures of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony, the lack of guard depth should be addressed unless they're heavily relying on Anthony Black, Jett Howard and Richardson to have big roles offensively. They were the worst shooting team in the NBA during the regular season (31.8 percent) and during the postseason (26.3 percent). This is something the team doesn't need a lot of money to solve. Targeting Seth Curry, Luke Kennard, Landry Shamet, or Gary Trent Jr. on a minimal contract should appease Magic fans. They would provide the Magic with the efficient 3-point shooting and would also provide a veteran presence for a young team.
Floor-running high-IQ guards could be on the wish list considering the free agents available. Future Hall of Famer Chris Paul, Cam Payne, and Tyus Jones are all options.