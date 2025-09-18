The Magic Insider

Um, Shaquille O'Neal, we have some bad news

Ethan J. Skolnick

Jun 12, 2014; Miami, FL, USA; NBA former player Shaquille O'Neal prior to game four of the 2014 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Shaquille O'Neal gave himself many nicknames over the years, as he starred for Orlando, Los Angeles and Miami, one of which was the Big Aristotle.

Aristotle, however, may have had a better memory.

O'Neal, while one of the most dominant and charismatic players of all time, has a habit of mis-remembering events, especially as he appears on podcasts or television. But this one is an all-time doozy for one of the all-time great centers.

O'Neal's response to Mavericks owner Mark Cuban about how Cuban would send O'Neal's shooting routine to the league office was, well, kind of a clank. We checked the numbers.

And while Miami Heat fans are right to be weary of Cuban's constant complaining about Dwyane Wade's trips to the line in that 2006 NBA Finals (97 attempts in six games, on the way to 34.7 points per game), O'Neal doesn't really have a leg to lean on in this dispute.

Shaq tweeted: "Didn't work n the 2006 finals did it"

Um, yes, it did.

We had to check this number a few times to make sure it's right.

O'Neal shot 48 free throws in that six-game series.

He made......

Just 14.

O'Neal had more offensive rebounds than made field goals. His percentage for the series from the line was an anemic 29.2, as he averaged jut 13.7 point for the series, third on the Heat behind Wade and Antoine Walker.

In retrospect, then-Mavericks coach Avery Johnson should have had his players foul O'Neal on every single play. O'Neal's backup, Alonzo Mourning, shot 1/4 the number of free throws that O'Neal did, and made nearly as many (eight). And actually had the more memorable moments in that series.

So, sure, O'Neal is right that the Mavericks' overall approach to the Heat didn't work. Miami won the title in six games. But that was mostly due to Wade. Or, in Cuban's eyes, due to the officials. He can go back to whining about that now.

