Here are the only fourteen names to ever score 38 points or more in a game for the Orlando Magic:



Tracy McGrady

Shaquille O'Neal

Paolo Banchero

Nick Anderson

Terry Catledge

Penny Hardaway

Vince Carter

Dwight Howard

Victor Oladipo

Aaron Gordon

Nikola Vucevic

Aaron Afflalo

Franz Wagner



and now, Anthony Black

After a career night against the Nuggets, AB joins the exclusive 'Orlando Magic Players who have scored 38+ Points in a game at least once' club.



Magic fans may notice two names who didn't make this arbitrary cutoff: Desmond Bane, who has scored 37 points three times for Orlando, and Steve Francis, who's reached 36 points three times.

Remembering Orlando's All-Time Great individual scoring performances

Tracy McGrady smiles on Orlando Magic | MANDATORY CREDIT: Tom Pidgeon — Getty Images Sport

1. Tracy McGrady drops 62 points at home to beat the Wizards 108-99 in 2004

2. Shaquille O'Neal scores 53 points at home to beat the Timberwolves 121-101 in 1994

3. Paolo Banchero explodes for 50 points at home to beat the Pacers 119-115 in 2025

4. Nick Anderson leaves a 50-piece in New Jersey to beat the Nets 119-116 in 1993

5. Terry Catledge bombs 49 points in Golden State despite the Magic losing the game 128-138 in 1990

6. Vince Carter launches 27 shots and 10 threes for 38 points at home in a 123-117 win over the Hornets in 2010

7. Dwight Howard dominates for 46 points in first round of playoffs despite the Magic losing to Atlanta 93-103 in 2011

8. Victor Oladipo rises for 45 points at home despite a 103-109 loss to the Cavaliers in 2016

9. Nikola Vucevic puts up 43 points at home in a 123-119 win over the Bulls in 2021

10. Aaron Afflalo did his thing for 43 points in a double overtime close loss in Philadelphia of 125-126 in 2014

11. Penny Hardaway pounced on the Heat with 42 points in a first round playoff home win where his Magic team won 88-75

12. Aaron Gordon busts out 41 points in a home win over the Nets with a score of 125-121 in 2017

13. Franz Wagner finishes with 38 points in Detroit as his team wins 111-99 in 2024

14. Anthony Black balls out for 38 points to squeak out a win at home over the Nuggets in 2025

I asked Anthony Black, a 40% Corner 3PT Shooter, how he felt when Denver left him open in the corners tonight, helping him find a rhythm before a Career-High 38 PTS and Career-High 7 3PM

"I was glad!

It's tough to guard everybody, like I always say, we got a lot of good…



“I was glad!



The rise of Orlando's 6'7" point forward out of Arkansas has only just begun.



Anthony black is having a breakout season; this huge scoring output versus Denver only serves as the latest example.

